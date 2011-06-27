Estimated values
2019 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,027
|$25,516
|$26,122
|Clean
|$24,577
|$25,050
|$25,635
|Average
|$23,675
|$24,118
|$24,661
|Rough
|$22,773
|$23,186
|$23,687
Estimated values
2019 BMW i3 s 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,422
|$29,998
|$30,710
|Clean
|$28,892
|$29,450
|$30,137
|Average
|$27,832
|$28,354
|$28,992
|Rough
|$26,772
|$27,258
|$27,847
Estimated values
2019 BMW i3 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,383
|$28,937
|$29,624
|Clean
|$27,871
|$28,408
|$29,072
|Average
|$26,849
|$27,351
|$27,967
|Rough
|$25,826
|$26,294
|$26,863
Estimated values
2019 BMW i3 s 4dr Hatchback w/Range Extender (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,975
|$34,640
|$35,462
|Clean
|$33,363
|$34,007
|$34,801
|Average
|$32,139
|$32,742
|$33,478
|Rough
|$30,915
|$31,476
|$32,156