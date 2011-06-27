  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,861$28,970$31,557
Clean$26,336$28,406$30,943
Average$25,285$27,278$29,713
Rough$24,235$26,150$28,484
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,610$33,918$36,753
Clean$30,992$33,258$36,037
Average$29,755$31,937$34,605
Rough$28,519$30,616$33,174
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,748$42,677$45,052
Clean$39,951$41,846$44,174
Average$38,357$40,185$42,419
Rough$36,763$38,523$40,664
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,754$36,064$38,902
Clean$33,094$35,362$38,144
Average$31,773$33,958$36,629
Rough$30,453$32,553$35,113
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,395$35,883$38,936
Clean$32,742$35,184$38,178
Average$31,436$33,787$36,661
Rough$30,130$32,390$35,144
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,173$32,407$35,149
Clean$29,582$31,776$34,465
Average$28,402$30,514$33,095
Rough$27,222$29,252$31,726
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,204$32,403$35,105
Clean$29,613$31,772$34,422
Average$28,431$30,511$33,054
Rough$27,250$29,249$31,687
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,115$31,328$34,045
Clean$28,546$30,718$33,382
Average$27,407$29,499$32,056
Rough$26,268$28,279$30,730
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,248$28,401$31,042
Clean$25,734$27,848$30,438
Average$24,708$26,742$29,228
Rough$23,681$25,636$28,019
Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,844$44,327$47,379
Clean$41,025$43,464$46,456
Average$39,389$41,738$44,610
Rough$37,752$40,012$42,765
Sell my 2019 Cadillac CTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac CTS near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Cadillac CTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Cadillac CTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,734 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,848 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Cadillac CTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Cadillac CTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Cadillac CTS ranges from $23,681 to $31,042, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Cadillac CTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.