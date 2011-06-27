Estimated values
2019 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,861
|$28,970
|$31,557
|Clean
|$26,336
|$28,406
|$30,943
|Average
|$25,285
|$27,278
|$29,713
|Rough
|$24,235
|$26,150
|$28,484
2019 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,610
|$33,918
|$36,753
|Clean
|$30,992
|$33,258
|$36,037
|Average
|$29,755
|$31,937
|$34,605
|Rough
|$28,519
|$30,616
|$33,174
2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,748
|$42,677
|$45,052
|Clean
|$39,951
|$41,846
|$44,174
|Average
|$38,357
|$40,185
|$42,419
|Rough
|$36,763
|$38,523
|$40,664
2019 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,754
|$36,064
|$38,902
|Clean
|$33,094
|$35,362
|$38,144
|Average
|$31,773
|$33,958
|$36,629
|Rough
|$30,453
|$32,553
|$35,113
2019 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,395
|$35,883
|$38,936
|Clean
|$32,742
|$35,184
|$38,178
|Average
|$31,436
|$33,787
|$36,661
|Rough
|$30,130
|$32,390
|$35,144
2019 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,173
|$32,407
|$35,149
|Clean
|$29,582
|$31,776
|$34,465
|Average
|$28,402
|$30,514
|$33,095
|Rough
|$27,222
|$29,252
|$31,726
2019 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,204
|$32,403
|$35,105
|Clean
|$29,613
|$31,772
|$34,422
|Average
|$28,431
|$30,511
|$33,054
|Rough
|$27,250
|$29,249
|$31,687
2019 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,115
|$31,328
|$34,045
|Clean
|$28,546
|$30,718
|$33,382
|Average
|$27,407
|$29,499
|$32,056
|Rough
|$26,268
|$28,279
|$30,730
2019 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,248
|$28,401
|$31,042
|Clean
|$25,734
|$27,848
|$30,438
|Average
|$24,708
|$26,742
|$29,228
|Rough
|$23,681
|$25,636
|$28,019
2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,844
|$44,327
|$47,379
|Clean
|$41,025
|$43,464
|$46,456
|Average
|$39,389
|$41,738
|$44,610
|Rough
|$37,752
|$40,012
|$42,765