Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,019
|$9,399
|$10,719
|Clean
|$6,504
|$8,703
|$9,914
|Average
|$5,473
|$7,313
|$8,303
|Rough
|$4,443
|$5,922
|$6,693
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LS 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,290
|$9,639
|$10,945
|Clean
|$6,755
|$8,926
|$10,122
|Average
|$5,684
|$7,499
|$8,478
|Rough
|$4,614
|$6,073
|$6,833
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,312
|$10,789
|$12,166
|Clean
|$7,702
|$9,991
|$11,252
|Average
|$6,482
|$8,394
|$9,424
|Rough
|$5,261
|$6,798
|$7,596
Estimated values
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,455
|$9,868
|$11,209
|Clean
|$6,908
|$9,138
|$10,367
|Average
|$5,813
|$7,678
|$8,683
|Rough
|$4,718
|$6,218
|$6,998