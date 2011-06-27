Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,784
|$33,450
|$35,483
|Clean
|$31,221
|$32,852
|$34,844
|Average
|$30,093
|$31,656
|$33,567
|Rough
|$28,966
|$30,460
|$32,290
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer L 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,611
|$23,429
|$25,649
|Clean
|$21,228
|$23,010
|$25,188
|Average
|$20,461
|$22,172
|$24,264
|Rough
|$19,695
|$21,335
|$23,341
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,432
|$29,212
|$31,386
|Clean
|$26,945
|$28,690
|$30,821
|Average
|$25,972
|$27,645
|$29,691
|Rough
|$24,999
|$26,601
|$28,561
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,668
|$35,449
|$37,622
|Clean
|$33,071
|$34,815
|$36,945
|Average
|$31,877
|$33,548
|$35,590
|Rough
|$30,682
|$32,280
|$34,236
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT Cloth 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,910
|$26,843
|$29,204
|Clean
|$24,469
|$26,363
|$28,679
|Average
|$23,585
|$25,403
|$27,628
|Rough
|$22,701
|$24,444
|$26,576
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,558
|$30,302
|$32,433
|Clean
|$28,052
|$29,761
|$31,849
|Average
|$27,039
|$28,677
|$30,682
|Rough
|$26,026
|$27,594
|$29,514
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,908
|$32,696
|$34,880
|Clean
|$30,360
|$32,112
|$34,252
|Average
|$29,264
|$30,943
|$32,997
|Rough
|$28,167
|$29,774
|$31,741
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,877
|$27,344
|$29,138
|Clean
|$25,418
|$26,856
|$28,613
|Average
|$24,500
|$25,878
|$27,564
|Rough
|$23,582
|$24,900
|$26,515
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,909
|$34,732
|$36,957
|Clean
|$32,325
|$34,111
|$36,292
|Average
|$31,158
|$32,869
|$34,962
|Rough
|$29,990
|$31,627
|$33,631
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,437
|$37,352
|$39,691
|Clean
|$34,809
|$36,685
|$38,977
|Average
|$33,552
|$35,349
|$37,548
|Rough
|$32,295
|$34,014
|$36,119