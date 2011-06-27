  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,784$33,450$35,483
Clean$31,221$32,852$34,844
Average$30,093$31,656$33,567
Rough$28,966$30,460$32,290
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer L 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,611$23,429$25,649
Clean$21,228$23,010$25,188
Average$20,461$22,172$24,264
Rough$19,695$21,335$23,341
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,432$29,212$31,386
Clean$26,945$28,690$30,821
Average$25,972$27,645$29,691
Rough$24,999$26,601$28,561
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,668$35,449$37,622
Clean$33,071$34,815$36,945
Average$31,877$33,548$35,590
Rough$30,682$32,280$34,236
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT Cloth 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,910$26,843$29,204
Clean$24,469$26,363$28,679
Average$23,585$25,403$27,628
Rough$22,701$24,444$26,576
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,558$30,302$32,433
Clean$28,052$29,761$31,849
Average$27,039$28,677$30,682
Rough$26,026$27,594$29,514
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,908$32,696$34,880
Clean$30,360$32,112$34,252
Average$29,264$30,943$32,997
Rough$28,167$29,774$31,741
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer LT V6 Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,877$27,344$29,138
Clean$25,418$26,856$28,613
Average$24,500$25,878$27,564
Rough$23,582$24,900$26,515
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,909$34,732$36,957
Clean$32,325$34,111$36,292
Average$31,158$32,869$34,962
Rough$29,990$31,627$33,631
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Blazer Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,437$37,352$39,691
Clean$34,809$36,685$38,977
Average$33,552$35,349$37,548
Rough$32,295$34,014$36,119
Sell my 2019 Chevrolet Blazer with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Blazer near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Blazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,228 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,010 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer ranges from $19,695 to $25,649, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.