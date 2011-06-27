Estimated values
2015 BMW X1 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,653
|$16,306
|$17,952
|Clean
|$14,181
|$15,772
|$17,339
|Average
|$13,238
|$14,704
|$16,113
|Rough
|$12,295
|$13,636
|$14,887
Estimated values
2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,052
|$13,567
|$15,071
|Clean
|$11,665
|$13,123
|$14,557
|Average
|$10,889
|$12,234
|$13,528
|Rough
|$10,113
|$11,346
|$12,498
Estimated values
2015 BMW X1 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,240
|$12,802
|$14,352
|Clean
|$10,878
|$12,383
|$13,862
|Average
|$10,155
|$11,545
|$12,882
|Rough
|$9,431
|$10,706
|$11,902