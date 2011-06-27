Estimated values
2019 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,862
|$26,217
|$27,870
|Clean
|$24,421
|$25,748
|$27,368
|Average
|$23,539
|$24,811
|$26,365
|Rough
|$22,658
|$23,873
|$25,362
Estimated values
2019 Buick Envision Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,545
|$25,067
|$26,928
|Clean
|$23,127
|$24,619
|$26,444
|Average
|$22,292
|$23,723
|$25,474
|Rough
|$21,457
|$22,827
|$24,505
Estimated values
2019 Buick Envision 1SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,960
|$24,385
|$26,126
|Clean
|$22,553
|$23,949
|$25,656
|Average
|$21,738
|$23,077
|$24,715
|Rough
|$20,924
|$22,205
|$23,775
Estimated values
2019 Buick Envision Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,107
|$29,284
|$30,719
|Clean
|$27,609
|$28,760
|$30,166
|Average
|$26,612
|$27,713
|$29,060
|Rough
|$25,615
|$26,666
|$27,954
Estimated values
2019 Buick Envision Premium II 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,221
|$30,557
|$32,188
|Clean
|$28,703
|$30,010
|$31,609
|Average
|$27,666
|$28,918
|$30,450
|Rough
|$26,629
|$27,826
|$29,292
Estimated values
2019 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,102
|$27,446
|$29,087
|Clean
|$25,639
|$26,955
|$28,563
|Average
|$24,713
|$25,974
|$27,516
|Rough
|$23,787
|$24,993
|$26,469
Estimated values
2019 Buick Envision Essence 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,043
|$26,447
|$28,163
|Clean
|$24,599
|$25,974
|$27,656
|Average
|$23,710
|$25,029
|$26,642
|Rough
|$22,822
|$24,083
|$25,628