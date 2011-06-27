Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal Sportback 1SV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,790
|$18,791
|$20,087
|Clean
|$17,496
|$18,485
|$19,743
|Average
|$16,908
|$17,874
|$19,057
|Rough
|$16,319
|$17,263
|$18,371
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Avenir 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,234
|$24,129
|$25,311
|Clean
|$22,849
|$23,736
|$24,879
|Average
|$22,081
|$22,951
|$24,014
|Rough
|$21,313
|$22,166
|$23,150
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,403
|$22,343
|$23,576
|Clean
|$21,049
|$21,980
|$23,173
|Average
|$20,341
|$21,253
|$22,368
|Rough
|$19,634
|$20,526
|$21,562
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,115
|$22,185
|$23,576
|Clean
|$20,766
|$21,824
|$23,173
|Average
|$20,068
|$21,102
|$22,368
|Rough
|$19,370
|$20,380
|$21,562
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,821
|$19,885
|$21,260
|Clean
|$18,509
|$19,561
|$20,897
|Average
|$17,887
|$18,914
|$20,171
|Rough
|$17,265
|$18,267
|$19,445
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Essence 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,907
|$23,091
|$24,623
|Clean
|$21,544
|$22,715
|$24,203
|Average
|$20,820
|$21,964
|$23,362
|Rough
|$20,096
|$21,212
|$22,521
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal Sportback Preferred II 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,341
|$21,303
|$22,558
|Clean
|$20,005
|$20,956
|$22,173
|Average
|$19,332
|$20,263
|$21,402
|Rough
|$18,660
|$19,570
|$20,632
Estimated values
2019 Buick Regal Sportback GS 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,181
|$26,019
|$27,139
|Clean
|$24,764
|$25,596
|$26,676
|Average
|$23,932
|$24,749
|$25,748
|Rough
|$23,099
|$23,902
|$24,821