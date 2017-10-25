  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)
2018 Toyota Yaris iA Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of appealing standard features at a reasonable price
  • Attractive interior fitted with upscale materials
  • High fuel economy
  • A less expensive trim level isn't available
  • Taller drivers might have a hard time getting comfortable
List Price Range
$11,197 - $15,990
Which Yaris iA does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one loaded trim level, and the only factory option is an automatic transmission. Like automatics? Great. Get that! Otherwise, there's not much else to decide upon. Maybe choose the Sapphire blue paint color. It's nice.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

Take a long look at the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA, especially at the back. Notice how it doesn't really look like other Toyotas? Now, peek into the cabin. Apart from the badge on the steering wheel, there's zero family resemblance. This is because the iA is designed and produced by Mazda. Mazda doesn't have an equivalent to the iA in its lineup, but take a look at its cars and you'll quickly see where the iA's DNA really comes from.

We point this out because Mazda is quite good at building small cars. If anything, this Toyota and Mazda partnership is a best-of-both-worlds scenario. The iA benefits from Mazda's design approach that results in a fun-to-drive nature, excellent fuel economy and stylish, high-quality interior design. Yet, since it's sold by Toyota, the iA comes standard with plenty of features (including advanced driver safety aids) and is available to more people because of Toyota's larger dealer network.

But there are some reasons to think twice about the iA. For starters, it doesn't have a lot of power — even for a segment known for being on the slow side. Interior space can also be an issue because backseat legroom and driver-seat adjustability are limited relative the competition. Some may also lament that there's no hatchback body style or a cheaper, lesser-equipped base model available.

In total, though, we think the 2018 Yaris iA is a must-drive for anyone seeking an affordable subcompact sedan — no matter which company makes it. 

2018 Toyota Yaris iA models

The 2018 Toyota Yaris iA subcompact sedan comes in just one trim level. Power is supplied by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional.

Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories (locks, windows and mirrors), keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, a low-speed forward collision warning and automatic braking system, cruise control, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the Mazda Connect tech interface in all but name (7-inch display, knob-and-button controller, touchscreen operation when parked), two USB ports, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, media player interface and HD radio. There are no factory options beyond paint color and transmission.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a 2016 Scion iA (1.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current iA has been renamed the Toyota Yaris iA, but is fundamentally the same car with no significant changes. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Yaris iA.

Driving

7.0
Like most subcompacts, there's little emphasis on performance in the Yaris iA. Its Mazda roots offer decent performance, though the Yaris' acceleration is a touch slower than the best in the segment.

Acceleration

6.5
Keep your expectations realistic and plan ahead since there's never a lot of thrust available. Sport mode livens up responses. In our testing, the iA accelerated to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds with the manual transmission. The automatic-transmission version is slower still.

Braking

6.5
The brakes are predictable and easily modulated around town. Emergency braking performance is average.

Handling

7.0
You can have some fun behind the wheel despite the relatively low grip limits of the tires.

Drivability

7.0
Other than being fairly slow (which requires planning), the Yaris iA exhibits few flaws. It follows rain grooves, sometimes aggressively, on the freeway and isn't as stable as some competitors.

Comfort

6.5
Ride comfort is average. The front seats are very supportive and comfortable, even on long-distance drives.

Seat comfort

7.0
The firm but supportive seats with good adjustability provide all you need on multi-hour trips.

Ride comfort

6.5
The Yaris iA's ride is taut. You'll feel sharp bumps, but the car is controlled overall.

Noise & vibration

6.5
One of our two test cars exhibited a wind whistle in the driver's window area, even at low speed. Levels of road and tire noise are no worse than in most subcompacts, however.

Interior

7.0
Overall, the iA's interior is a win. The stitched leather-look material on the dash and the doors is a clear step up from the segment standard. The basic but effective climate controls are easy to reach. The seat material is excellent. But some trim pieces still look and feel cheap.

Ease of use

7.5
Though its main controller and volume knob aren't as well placed as they could be, the infotainment system is easy to use. Steering wheel controls allow easy access to high-priority switches.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The center roof pillar can interfere with the driver's seat if the seat is positioned rearward for a tall driver. The front doors are large and open quite wide, though. The rear door openings are small, and the doors don't open wide enough for large passengers.

Roominess

6.5
Front seat space is ample. There's good headroom and elbow room, though there's no center armrest. The rear seats lack legroom and feel confining for tall occupants. A low roofline impedes headroom.

Visibility

6.5
The view forward is OK despite heavily sloped front roof pillars. The rear pillars are large and inhibit views over your shoulder. The tall rear decklid limits rear visibility as well.

Quality

8.0
A mix of better than segment-standard materials and hard, cheap plastics make up the Yaris iA's interior. Very good seat material and solid secondary controls give the iA a quality feel.

Utility

6.5
The 13.5-cubic-foot trunk is average for the segment. The folding split rear seats improve cargo space, but they don't fold flat, which hurts utility. No center console. Marginal small-item storage.

Technology

The iA features Mazda's tech interface — a dash-top screen (touch-sensitive when the car is stopped) and a center console button-and-knob controller. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available, but every iA comes with standard forward collision warning and automatic braking.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA.

Most helpful consumer reviews

By far the cheapest "Luxury" car you can buy!
Larry Camura,03/27/2018
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
It would be difficult to find a small car cheaper than ~$17,000 w/ two years free maintenance. And yet this car feels like a very well appointed miniature Honda Accord or Camry. It is far away more appealing than even Toyota's own original Yaris (not the iA). The fact that Mazda makes his car makes total sense because the car is far from boring, as long as one keeps in mind the ultra economy class this car represents. Toyota's are fantastic, reliable cars but almost never are they exciting........but by comparison, Mazda's are. This car immediately feels different than all other cars in it's class because it neither feels cheap, looks cheap, or drives cheap. It occupies the absolute lowest price category while feeling and driving far, far out of it's class. The only caveat, is that it is a very small car and even though interior space and storage is great for it's class, it isn't like having an Accord sized car, obviously. But this small size adds to it's sporting/ efficiency advantages, so it becomes an advantage if a smaller car is what one desires anyway. Alloy wheels, back up camera, low speed auto braking, best of class safety ratings, incredible mileage, appealing styling, excellent driving/ steering feel, bottom level pricing, excellent reliability expectations, etc. etc. Amazing car for an unexpectedly low pricing schedule and made by a very underrated major car manufacturer.......Mazda.
Not a bad at all - especially for the low price
Fred j geiger,01/14/2019
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
Likely the only car in its price range that I would be willing to buy for myself or a relative. If you don't actually need anything bigger than this the car has great economy , price and reliability and is not a buzz box at all even on the highway and has a quite nice interior.
Love it.
Abe! ,05/24/2019
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
Use for wrk. Drive 8 hrs a day. And I’m tall at 6’. Car feels good.
Love my Yaris IA
Karlee,06/03/2018
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
I love my car! It’s perfect for great gas mileage and I love all the premium features that are standard on such a small, inexpensive car
Features & Specs

MPG
32 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
30 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Yaris iA models:

Low-Speed Pre-Collision System
Warns you of obstacles ahead and automatically brakes if necessary. Works only at lower speeds.
Dynamic Stability Control
Senses when the car is losing traction or control and uses various means to get you straight again.
Brake Assist
Brake Assist

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA is offered in the following submodels: Yaris iA Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA Base is priced between $11,197 and$15,990 with odometer readings between 4750 and52895 miles.

Shop Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2018 Toyota Yaris iAS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Yaris iA for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2018 Yaris iAS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,197 and mileage as low as 4750 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA.

Can't find a used 2018 Toyota Yaris iAs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Yaris iA for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $24,350.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,302.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Yaris iA for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $17,750.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,798.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Yaris iA?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

