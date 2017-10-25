2018 Toyota Yaris iA Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of appealing standard features at a reasonable price
- Attractive interior fitted with upscale materials
- High fuel economy
- A less expensive trim level isn't available
- Taller drivers might have a hard time getting comfortable
Which Yaris iA does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
Take a long look at the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA, especially at the back. Notice how it doesn't really look like other Toyotas? Now, peek into the cabin. Apart from the badge on the steering wheel, there's zero family resemblance. This is because the iA is designed and produced by Mazda. Mazda doesn't have an equivalent to the iA in its lineup, but take a look at its cars and you'll quickly see where the iA's DNA really comes from.
We point this out because Mazda is quite good at building small cars. If anything, this Toyota and Mazda partnership is a best-of-both-worlds scenario. The iA benefits from Mazda's design approach that results in a fun-to-drive nature, excellent fuel economy and stylish, high-quality interior design. Yet, since it's sold by Toyota, the iA comes standard with plenty of features (including advanced driver safety aids) and is available to more people because of Toyota's larger dealer network.
But there are some reasons to think twice about the iA. For starters, it doesn't have a lot of power — even for a segment known for being on the slow side. Interior space can also be an issue because backseat legroom and driver-seat adjustability are limited relative the competition. Some may also lament that there's no hatchback body style or a cheaper, lesser-equipped base model available.
In total, though, we think the 2018 Yaris iA is a must-drive for anyone seeking an affordable subcompact sedan — no matter which company makes it.
2018 Toyota Yaris iA models
The 2018 Toyota Yaris iA subcompact sedan comes in just one trim level. Power is supplied by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories (locks, windows and mirrors), keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, a low-speed forward collision warning and automatic braking system, cruise control, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the Mazda Connect tech interface in all but name (7-inch display, knob-and-button controller, touchscreen operation when parked), two USB ports, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, media player interface and HD radio. There are no factory options beyond paint color and transmission.
Trim tested
The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a 2016 Scion iA (1.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current iA has been renamed the Toyota Yaris iA, but is fundamentally the same car with no significant changes. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Yaris iA.
Driving7.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility6.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Safety
- Low-Speed Pre-Collision System
- Warns you of obstacles ahead and automatically brakes if necessary. Works only at lower speeds.
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Senses when the car is losing traction or control and uses various means to get you straight again.
- Brake Assist
- Brake Assist
