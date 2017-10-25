Overall rating 7.2 / 10

Take a long look at the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA, especially at the back. Notice how it doesn't really look like other Toyotas? Now, peek into the cabin. Apart from the badge on the steering wheel, there's zero family resemblance. This is because the iA is designed and produced by Mazda. Mazda doesn't have an equivalent to the iA in its lineup, but take a look at its cars and you'll quickly see where the iA's DNA really comes from.

We point this out because Mazda is quite good at building small cars. If anything, this Toyota and Mazda partnership is a best-of-both-worlds scenario. The iA benefits from Mazda's design approach that results in a fun-to-drive nature, excellent fuel economy and stylish, high-quality interior design. Yet, since it's sold by Toyota, the iA comes standard with plenty of features (including advanced driver safety aids) and is available to more people because of Toyota's larger dealer network.

But there are some reasons to think twice about the iA. For starters, it doesn't have a lot of power — even for a segment known for being on the slow side. Interior space can also be an issue because backseat legroom and driver-seat adjustability are limited relative the competition. Some may also lament that there's no hatchback body style or a cheaper, lesser-equipped base model available.

In total, though, we think the 2018 Yaris iA is a must-drive for anyone seeking an affordable subcompact sedan — no matter which company makes it.