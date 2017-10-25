Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA
Pros & Cons
- Lots of appealing standard features at a reasonable price
- Attractive interior fitted with upscale materials
- High fuel economy
- A less expensive trim level isn't available
- Taller drivers might have a hard time getting comfortable
Which Yaris iA does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
Take a long look at the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA, especially at the back. Notice how it doesn't really look like other Toyotas? Now, peek into the cabin. Apart from the badge on the steering wheel, there's zero family resemblance. This is because the iA is designed and produced by Mazda. Mazda doesn't have an equivalent to the iA in its lineup, but take a look at its cars and you'll quickly see where the iA's DNA really comes from.
We point this out because Mazda is quite good at building small cars. If anything, this Toyota and Mazda partnership is a best-of-both-worlds scenario. The iA benefits from Mazda's design approach that results in a fun-to-drive nature, excellent fuel economy and stylish, high-quality interior design. Yet, since it's sold by Toyota, the iA comes standard with plenty of features (including advanced driver safety aids) and is available to more people because of Toyota's larger dealer network.
But there are some reasons to think twice about the iA. For starters, it doesn't have a lot of power — even for a segment known for being on the slow side. Interior space can also be an issue because backseat legroom and driver-seat adjustability are limited relative the competition. Some may also lament that there's no hatchback body style or a cheaper, lesser-equipped base model available.
In total, though, we think the 2018 Yaris iA is a must-drive for anyone seeking an affordable subcompact sedan — no matter which company makes it.
Toyota Yaris iA models
The 2018 Toyota Yaris iA subcompact sedan comes in just one trim level. Power is supplied by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories (locks, windows and mirrors), keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, a low-speed forward collision warning and automatic braking system, cruise control, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the Mazda Connect tech interface in all but name (7-inch display, knob-and-button controller, touchscreen operation when parked), two USB ports, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, media player interface and HD radio. There are no factory options beyond paint color and transmission.
Trim tested
The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a 2016 Scion iA (1.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current iA has been renamed the Toyota Yaris iA, but is fundamentally the same car with no significant changes. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Yaris iA.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|6.5
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|6.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration6.5
Braking6.5
Handling7.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort6.5
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort6.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out6.5
Roominess6.5
Visibility6.5
Quality8.0
Utility6.5
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- interior
- transmission
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- comfort
- seats
- appearance
- ride quality
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- warranty
- engine
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
It would be difficult to find a small car cheaper than ~$17,000 w/ two years free maintenance. And yet this car feels like a very well appointed miniature Honda Accord or Camry. It is far away more appealing than even Toyota's own original Yaris (not the iA). The fact that Mazda makes his car makes total sense because the car is far from boring, as long as one keeps in mind the ultra economy class this car represents. Toyota's are fantastic, reliable cars but almost never are they exciting........but by comparison, Mazda's are. This car immediately feels different than all other cars in it's class because it neither feels cheap, looks cheap, or drives cheap. It occupies the absolute lowest price category while feeling and driving far, far out of it's class. The only caveat, is that it is a very small car and even though interior space and storage is great for it's class, it isn't like having an Accord sized car, obviously. But this small size adds to it's sporting/ efficiency advantages, so it becomes an advantage if a smaller car is what one desires anyway. Alloy wheels, back up camera, low speed auto braking, best of class safety ratings, incredible mileage, appealing styling, excellent driving/ steering feel, bottom level pricing, excellent reliability expectations, etc. etc. Amazing car for an unexpectedly low pricing schedule and made by a very underrated major car manufacturer.......Mazda.
Likely the only car in its price range that I would be willing to buy for myself or a relative. If you don't actually need anything bigger than this the car has great economy , price and reliability and is not a buzz box at all even on the highway and has a quite nice interior.
Use for wrk. Drive 8 hrs a day. And I’m tall at 6’. Car feels good.
I love my car! It’s perfect for great gas mileage and I love all the premium features that are standard on such a small, inexpensive car
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6A
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|30 city / 39 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
- Low-Speed Pre-Collision System
- Warns you of obstacles ahead and automatically brakes if necessary. Works only at lower speeds.
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Senses when the car is losing traction or control and uses various means to get you straight again.
- Brake Assist
- Brake Assist
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Is the Toyota Yaris iA a good car?
More about the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA
The 2018 Toyota Yaris iA could be an ideal choice if you're hoping to find a subcompact sedan that's fun to drive and packs in a lot of features for an agreeable price.
If the Yaris iA name is familiar, it's because this car originally debuted as a Scion, Toyota's now-defunct youth-oriented brand. Rather than just let it die with Scion, though, Toyota kept it going, just with a Toyota badge. Other than the badging, little else about this economical and well-appointed subcompact has changed — and that goes for 2018, which brings no changes.
Toyota offers the Yaris iA in one feature-packed trim level only. But you get a good number of standard safety and technology features. Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, and a 7-inch infotainment display are all standard. One surprise standard safety feature is a low-speed forward collision warning system with automatic braking. Such a feature is rare in the subcompact class, especially as standard equipment.
The Yaris iA is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 106 horsepower. You'll be putting the go-pedal to the floor to get up to highway speeds quickly, even more so than you would in other subcompacts in the segment.
You have your choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Either version gets you very good fuel economy. The Yaris iA is also light and nimble, and we think it's as fun to drive as any other vehicle in its class.
The interior is really where the Yaris iA begins to best its competition. There's greater refinement and quality. The dash controls and infotainment system are well-configured, and it has above-average cargo space in the trunk, a low liftover height and an easy-to-use 60/40-split folding rear seat. Downsides include limited rear passenger room and a driving position that won't appeal to taller drivers.
Overall, the 2018 Yaris iA is a solid, well-rounded performer that betters class rivals in many areas. If you're in the market for an economical subcompact sedan, let Edmunds help you find the perfect 2018 Toyota Yaris iA.
Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA Overview
The Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA is offered in the following submodels: Yaris iA Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Yaris iA 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Yaris iA.
