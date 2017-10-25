More about the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA

The 2018 Toyota Yaris iA could be an ideal choice if you're hoping to find a subcompact sedan that's fun to drive and packs in a lot of features for an agreeable price. If the Yaris iA name is familiar, it's because this car originally debuted as a Scion, Toyota's now-defunct youth-oriented brand. Rather than just let it die with Scion, though, Toyota kept it going, just with a Toyota badge. Other than the badging, little else about this economical and well-appointed subcompact has changed — and that goes for 2018, which brings no changes. Toyota offers the Yaris iA in one feature-packed trim level only. But you get a good number of standard safety and technology features. Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, and a 7-inch infotainment display are all standard. One surprise standard safety feature is a low-speed forward collision warning system with automatic braking. Such a feature is rare in the subcompact class, especially as standard equipment. The Yaris iA is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 106 horsepower. You'll be putting the go-pedal to the floor to get up to highway speeds quickly, even more so than you would in other subcompacts in the segment. You have your choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Either version gets you very good fuel economy. The Yaris iA is also light and nimble, and we think it's as fun to drive as any other vehicle in its class. The interior is really where the Yaris iA begins to best its competition. There's greater refinement and quality. The dash controls and infotainment system are well-configured, and it has above-average cargo space in the trunk, a low liftover height and an easy-to-use 60/40-split folding rear seat. Downsides include limited rear passenger room and a driving position that won't appeal to taller drivers. Overall, the 2018 Yaris iA is a solid, well-rounded performer that betters class rivals in many areas. If you're in the market for an economical subcompact sedan, let Edmunds help you find the perfect 2018 Toyota Yaris iA.

Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA is offered in the following submodels: Yaris iA Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Yaris iA 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Yaris iA.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Yaris iA featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2018 Toyota Yaris iA ?

Which 2018 Toyota Yaris iAS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Toyota Yaris iA for sale near. There are currently 24 new 2018 Yaris iAS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,299 and mileage as low as 4751 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA.

Can't find a new 2018 Toyota Yaris iAs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Yaris iA for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $14,823 .

Find a new Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,062 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Toyota Yaris iA?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

