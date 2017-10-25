  1. Home
Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA

2018 Toyota Yaris iA
List Price Range
$11,299 - $15,590
Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(9)

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of appealing standard features at a reasonable price
  • Attractive interior fitted with upscale materials
  • High fuel economy
  • A less expensive trim level isn't available
  • Taller drivers might have a hard time getting comfortable
Toyota Yaris iA years
2018
2017
Which Yaris iA does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one loaded trim level, and the only factory option is an automatic transmission. Like automatics? Great. Get that! Otherwise, there's not much else to decide upon. Maybe choose the Sapphire blue paint color. It's nice.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

Take a long look at the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA, especially at the back. Notice how it doesn't really look like other Toyotas? Now, peek into the cabin. Apart from the badge on the steering wheel, there's zero family resemblance. This is because the iA is designed and produced by Mazda. Mazda doesn't have an equivalent to the iA in its lineup, but take a look at its cars and you'll quickly see where the iA's DNA really comes from.

We point this out because Mazda is quite good at building small cars. If anything, this Toyota and Mazda partnership is a best-of-both-worlds scenario. The iA benefits from Mazda's design approach that results in a fun-to-drive nature, excellent fuel economy and stylish, high-quality interior design. Yet, since it's sold by Toyota, the iA comes standard with plenty of features (including advanced driver safety aids) and is available to more people because of Toyota's larger dealer network.

But there are some reasons to think twice about the iA. For starters, it doesn't have a lot of power — even for a segment known for being on the slow side. Interior space can also be an issue because backseat legroom and driver-seat adjustability are limited relative the competition. Some may also lament that there's no hatchback body style or a cheaper, lesser-equipped base model available.

In total, though, we think the 2018 Yaris iA is a must-drive for anyone seeking an affordable subcompact sedan — no matter which company makes it. 

Toyota Yaris iA models

The 2018 Toyota Yaris iA subcompact sedan comes in just one trim level. Power is supplied by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional.

Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories (locks, windows and mirrors), keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, a low-speed forward collision warning and automatic braking system, cruise control, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the Mazda Connect tech interface in all but name (7-inch display, knob-and-button controller, touchscreen operation when parked), two USB ports, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, media player interface and HD radio. There are no factory options beyond paint color and transmission.

Trim tested

The ratings in this review are based on our full test of a 2016 Scion iA (1.5L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current iA has been renamed the Toyota Yaris iA, but is fundamentally the same car with no significant changes. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Yaris iA.

Scorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility6.5

Driving

7.0
Like most subcompacts, there's little emphasis on performance in the Yaris iA. Its Mazda roots offer decent performance, though the Yaris' acceleration is a touch slower than the best in the segment.

Acceleration

6.5
Keep your expectations realistic and plan ahead since there's never a lot of thrust available. Sport mode livens up responses. In our testing, the iA accelerated to 60 mph in 9.1 seconds with the manual transmission. The automatic-transmission version is slower still.

Braking

6.5
The brakes are predictable and easily modulated around town. Emergency braking performance is average.

Handling

7.0
You can have some fun behind the wheel despite the relatively low grip limits of the tires.

Drivability

7.0
Other than being fairly slow (which requires planning), the Yaris iA exhibits few flaws. It follows rain grooves, sometimes aggressively, on the freeway and isn't as stable as some competitors.

Comfort

6.5
Ride comfort is average. The front seats are very supportive and comfortable, even on long-distance drives.

Seat comfort

7.0
The firm but supportive seats with good adjustability provide all you need on multi-hour trips.

Ride comfort

6.5
The Yaris iA's ride is taut. You'll feel sharp bumps, but the car is controlled overall.

Noise & vibration

6.5
One of our two test cars exhibited a wind whistle in the driver's window area, even at low speed. Levels of road and tire noise are no worse than in most subcompacts, however.

Interior

7.0
Overall, the iA's interior is a win. The stitched leather-look material on the dash and the doors is a clear step up from the segment standard. The basic but effective climate controls are easy to reach. The seat material is excellent. But some trim pieces still look and feel cheap.

Ease of use

7.5
Though its main controller and volume knob aren't as well placed as they could be, the infotainment system is easy to use. Steering wheel controls allow easy access to high-priority switches.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The center roof pillar can interfere with the driver's seat if the seat is positioned rearward for a tall driver. The front doors are large and open quite wide, though. The rear door openings are small, and the doors don't open wide enough for large passengers.

Roominess

6.5
Front seat space is ample. There's good headroom and elbow room, though there's no center armrest. The rear seats lack legroom and feel confining for tall occupants. A low roofline impedes headroom.

Visibility

6.5
The view forward is OK despite heavily sloped front roof pillars. The rear pillars are large and inhibit views over your shoulder. The tall rear decklid limits rear visibility as well.

Quality

8.0
A mix of better than segment-standard materials and hard, cheap plastics make up the Yaris iA's interior. Very good seat material and solid secondary controls give the iA a quality feel.

Utility

6.5
The 13.5-cubic-foot trunk is average for the segment. The folding split rear seats improve cargo space, but they don't fold flat, which hurts utility. No center console. Marginal small-item storage.

Technology

The iA features Mazda's tech interface — a dash-top screen (touch-sensitive when the car is stopped) and a center console button-and-knob controller. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not available, but every iA comes with standard forward collision warning and automatic braking.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 22%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 11%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 9 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • interior
  • transmission
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • seats
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • spaciousness
  • warranty
  • engine
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, By far the cheapest "Luxury" car you can buy!
Larry Camura,
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)

It would be difficult to find a small car cheaper than ~$17,000 w/ two years free maintenance. And yet this car feels like a very well appointed miniature Honda Accord or Camry. It is far away more appealing than even Toyota's own original Yaris (not the iA). The fact that Mazda makes his car makes total sense because the car is far from boring, as long as one keeps in mind the ultra economy class this car represents. Toyota's are fantastic, reliable cars but almost never are they exciting........but by comparison, Mazda's are. This car immediately feels different than all other cars in it's class because it neither feels cheap, looks cheap, or drives cheap. It occupies the absolute lowest price category while feeling and driving far, far out of it's class. The only caveat, is that it is a very small car and even though interior space and storage is great for it's class, it isn't like having an Accord sized car, obviously. But this small size adds to it's sporting/ efficiency advantages, so it becomes an advantage if a smaller car is what one desires anyway. Alloy wheels, back up camera, low speed auto braking, best of class safety ratings, incredible mileage, appealing styling, excellent driving/ steering feel, bottom level pricing, excellent reliability expectations, etc. etc. Amazing car for an unexpectedly low pricing schedule and made by a very underrated major car manufacturer.......Mazda.

4 out of 5 stars, Not a bad at all - especially for the low price
Fred j geiger,
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)

Likely the only car in its price range that I would be willing to buy for myself or a relative. If you don't actually need anything bigger than this the car has great economy , price and reliability and is not a buzz box at all even on the highway and has a quite nice interior.

5 out of 5 stars, Love it.
Abe! ,
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)

Use for wrk. Drive 8 hrs a day. And I’m tall at 6’. Car feels good.

5 out of 5 stars, Love my Yaris IA
Karlee,
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)

I love my car! It’s perfect for great gas mileage and I love all the premium features that are standard on such a small, inexpensive car

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6A
MPG 32 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl 6M
MPG 30 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Yaris iA models:

Low-Speed Pre-Collision System
Warns you of obstacles ahead and automatically brakes if necessary. Works only at lower speeds.
Dynamic Stability Control
Senses when the car is losing traction or control and uses various means to get you straight again.
Brake Assist
Brake Assist

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Toyota Yaris iA a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2018 Yaris iA both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.2 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Yaris iA fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Yaris iA gets an EPA-estimated 34 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Yaris iA has 13.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Yaris iA. Learn more

Is the Toyota Yaris iA reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Yaris iA is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Yaris iA. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Yaris iA's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2018 Yaris iA and gave it a 7.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2018 Yaris iA is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2018 Toyota Yaris iA?

The least-expensive 2018 Toyota Yaris iA is the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $15,950.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $17,050
  • 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $15,950
What are the different models of Toyota Yaris iA?

If you're interested in the Toyota Yaris iA, the next question is, which Yaris iA model is right for you? Yaris iA variants include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of Yaris iA models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA

The 2018 Toyota Yaris iA could be an ideal choice if you're hoping to find a subcompact sedan that's fun to drive and packs in a lot of features for an agreeable price.

If the Yaris iA name is familiar, it's because this car originally debuted as a Scion, Toyota's now-defunct youth-oriented brand. Rather than just let it die with Scion, though, Toyota kept it going, just with a Toyota badge. Other than the badging, little else about this economical and well-appointed subcompact has changed — and that goes for 2018, which brings no changes.

Toyota offers the Yaris iA in one feature-packed trim level only. But you get a good number of standard safety and technology features. Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, and a 7-inch infotainment display are all standard. One surprise standard safety feature is a low-speed forward collision warning system with automatic braking. Such a feature is rare in the subcompact class, especially as standard equipment.

The Yaris iA is powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 106 horsepower. You'll be putting the go-pedal to the floor to get up to highway speeds quickly, even more so than you would in other subcompacts in the segment.

You have your choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Either version gets you very good fuel economy. The Yaris iA is also light and nimble, and we think it's as fun to drive as any other vehicle in its class.

The interior is really where the Yaris iA begins to best its competition. There's greater refinement and quality. The dash controls and infotainment system are well-configured, and it has above-average cargo space in the trunk, a low liftover height and an easy-to-use 60/40-split folding rear seat. Downsides include limited rear passenger room and a driving position that won't appeal to taller drivers.

Overall, the 2018 Yaris iA is a solid, well-rounded performer that betters class rivals in many areas. If you're in the market for an economical subcompact sedan, let Edmunds help you find the perfect 2018 Toyota Yaris iA.

Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA is offered in the following submodels: Yaris iA Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Yaris iA 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Yaris iA.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Yaris iA featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

