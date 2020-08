Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA Consumer Reviews

By far the cheapest "Luxury" car you can buy! Larry Camura , 03/27/2018 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful It would be difficult to find a small car cheaper than ~$17,000 w/ two years free maintenance. And yet this car feels like a very well appointed miniature Honda Accord or Camry. It is far away more appealing than even Toyota's own original Yaris (not the iA). The fact that Mazda makes his car makes total sense because the car is far from boring, as long as one keeps in mind the ultra economy class this car represents. Toyota's are fantastic, reliable cars but almost never are they exciting........but by comparison, Mazda's are. This car immediately feels different than all other cars in it's class because it neither feels cheap, looks cheap, or drives cheap. It occupies the absolute lowest price category while feeling and driving far, far out of it's class. The only caveat, is that it is a very small car and even though interior space and storage is great for it's class, it isn't like having an Accord sized car, obviously. But this small size adds to it's sporting/ efficiency advantages, so it becomes an advantage if a smaller car is what one desires anyway. Alloy wheels, back up camera, low speed auto braking, best of class safety ratings, incredible mileage, appealing styling, excellent driving/ steering feel, bottom level pricing, excellent reliability expectations, etc. etc. Amazing car for an unexpectedly low pricing schedule and made by a very underrated major car manufacturer.......Mazda. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not a bad at all - especially for the low price Fred j geiger , 01/14/2019 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Likely the only car in its price range that I would be willing to buy for myself or a relative. If you don't actually need anything bigger than this the car has great economy , price and reliability and is not a buzz box at all even on the highway and has a quite nice interior. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it. Abe! , 05/24/2019 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Use for wrk. Drive 8 hrs a day. And I’m tall at 6’. Car feels good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Yaris IA Karlee , 06/03/2018 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I love my car! It’s perfect for great gas mileage and I love all the premium features that are standard on such a small, inexpensive car Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse