Used 2018 Toyota Yaris iA Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Yaris iA
5(67%)4(22%)3(0%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
List Price Range
$11,197 - $14,998
By far the cheapest "Luxury" car you can buy!

Larry Camura, 03/27/2018
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

It would be difficult to find a small car cheaper than ~$17,000 w/ two years free maintenance. And yet this car feels like a very well appointed miniature Honda Accord or Camry. It is far away more appealing than even Toyota's own original Yaris (not the iA). The fact that Mazda makes his car makes total sense because the car is far from boring, as long as one keeps in mind the ultra economy class this car represents. Toyota's are fantastic, reliable cars but almost never are they exciting........but by comparison, Mazda's are. This car immediately feels different than all other cars in it's class because it neither feels cheap, looks cheap, or drives cheap. It occupies the absolute lowest price category while feeling and driving far, far out of it's class. The only caveat, is that it is a very small car and even though interior space and storage is great for it's class, it isn't like having an Accord sized car, obviously. But this small size adds to it's sporting/ efficiency advantages, so it becomes an advantage if a smaller car is what one desires anyway. Alloy wheels, back up camera, low speed auto braking, best of class safety ratings, incredible mileage, appealing styling, excellent driving/ steering feel, bottom level pricing, excellent reliability expectations, etc. etc. Amazing car for an unexpectedly low pricing schedule and made by a very underrated major car manufacturer.......Mazda.

Not a bad at all - especially for the low price

Fred j geiger, 01/14/2019
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Likely the only car in its price range that I would be willing to buy for myself or a relative. If you don't actually need anything bigger than this the car has great economy , price and reliability and is not a buzz box at all even on the highway and has a quite nice interior.

Love it.

Abe! , 05/24/2019
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Use for wrk. Drive 8 hrs a day. And I’m tall at 6’. Car feels good.

Love my Yaris IA

Karlee, 06/03/2018
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

I love my car! It’s perfect for great gas mileage and I love all the premium features that are standard on such a small, inexpensive car

We named it Ivan!

scott thomas, 02/09/2020
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The Yaris IA is a Mazda2 with a Toyota grill. Pros... Comfortable seats with good front leg room, for a car this size. Excellent mileage, near or above 40 mpg. Switch gear feels good, interior quality is above price range. 6 speed auto works very well. Smooth timely shifts. No CVT! No rattles or squeeks at 6,000 miles so far. Cons..This car rides like a lumber wagon. Very, very firm ride. The car isn't very stable over 65 mph and more so in windy conditions. This particular car came with a defective tire(s). It had a pretty significant seat shake from this. I ended up putting snow tires on it at my own expense because Toyota warranty was of little help. I bought the Toyo Celsieus, all season, tires. The OE tire size is odd for this car. This car had a sticker price of about $17,000. It was almost a year and a half old when I bought it new for $12,900. Considering the price point I can live with the shortcomings the car has.

