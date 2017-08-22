Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA for Sale Near Me

Yaris iA Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    38,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,998

    $2,323 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    24,479 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,995

    $1,646 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    31,937 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,822

    $2,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    32,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,900

    $1,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    13,937 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,999

    $1,450 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    36,410 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,590

    $1,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    27,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,780

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Black
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    57,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,726

    $1,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    40,601 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,791

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Red
    certified

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    14,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,228

    $334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    37,487 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,000

    $1,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    11,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,200

    $797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    14,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,992

    $816 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    10,322 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Red
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    21,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,998

    $716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in White
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    10,754 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,550

    $541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    14,178 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,582

    $483 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Toyota Yaris iA in Silver
    used

    2017 Toyota Yaris iA

    23,907 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,998

    $693 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Yaris iA

Overall Consumer Rating
4.515 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (13%)
Unbelievably Great
Happy Owner,08/22/2017
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
This car has by far exceeded my expectations. I also currently own a newer full size luxury sedan. I was looking for small, fuel efficient an decently comfortable. I looked at, test drove and considered Honda Fit (terrible CVT transmission, sluggish engine response. Great head/legroom, lots of interior space) Toyota Corolla (They don't refer to the Corolla as an appliance for nothing, BORING!) VW Golf (awesome but several thousand dollars more, and MPGs not great) Hyundai Accent (ok all around, not much tech and kinda slow acceleration, rather bland) Chevy Sonic (my 2nd choice with the Turbo only, base engine too slow. great car all around but cost several thousands more to get similar features, and gas mileage is rather bad for the segment) The IA has a great, almost upscale fit and finish. The interior is especially nice, so many complements. The safety features, tech gadgets etc are so much more than anything in this segment offers for $15,000. The car is actually a Mazda 2 with Toyota badges, and that is evident throughout, especially the amazing engine, transmission tuning and exterior styling. This car does not feel cheap. The ride and handling are far about the class standard, more on par with the Mazda 3 (zoom zoom) I was so surprised. People have complained of this vehicle being slow, the cure to this is turn off traction control and turn on sport mode. Its no sports car, but it will totally surprise you. Its a hoot to drive on windy roads. The only negative I found is the seats could be more comfortable, but they aren't by any means bad, and the rear legroom isn't great. All and all for the money I don't feel this vehicle can be beat. I chose this over the above mentioned vehicles and have zero regret.
