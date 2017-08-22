Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA for Sale Near Me
267 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,998$2,323 Below Market
- 24,479 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,995$1,646 Below Market
- 31,937 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,822$2,032 Below Market
- 32,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,900$1,497 Below Market
- 13,937 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,999$1,450 Below Market
- 36,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,590$1,674 Below Market
- 27,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,780
- 57,333 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,726$1,681 Below Market
- 40,601 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,791
- certified
2017 Toyota Yaris iA14,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,228$334 Below Market
- 37,487 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,000$1,680 Below Market
- 11,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,200$797 Below Market
- certified
2017 Toyota Yaris iA14,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,992$816 Below Market
- 10,322 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,998
- 21,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,998$716 Below Market
- 10,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,550$541 Below Market
- 14,178 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,582$483 Below Market
- 23,907 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,998$693 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Yaris iA searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Yaris iA
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Yaris iA
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.515 Reviews
Report abuse
Happy Owner,08/22/2017
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
This car has by far exceeded my expectations. I also currently own a newer full size luxury sedan. I was looking for small, fuel efficient an decently comfortable. I looked at, test drove and considered Honda Fit (terrible CVT transmission, sluggish engine response. Great head/legroom, lots of interior space) Toyota Corolla (They don't refer to the Corolla as an appliance for nothing, BORING!) VW Golf (awesome but several thousand dollars more, and MPGs not great) Hyundai Accent (ok all around, not much tech and kinda slow acceleration, rather bland) Chevy Sonic (my 2nd choice with the Turbo only, base engine too slow. great car all around but cost several thousands more to get similar features, and gas mileage is rather bad for the segment) The IA has a great, almost upscale fit and finish. The interior is especially nice, so many complements. The safety features, tech gadgets etc are so much more than anything in this segment offers for $15,000. The car is actually a Mazda 2 with Toyota badges, and that is evident throughout, especially the amazing engine, transmission tuning and exterior styling. This car does not feel cheap. The ride and handling are far about the class standard, more on par with the Mazda 3 (zoom zoom) I was so surprised. People have complained of this vehicle being slow, the cure to this is turn off traction control and turn on sport mode. Its no sports car, but it will totally surprise you. Its a hoot to drive on windy roads. The only negative I found is the seats could be more comfortable, but they aren't by any means bad, and the rear legroom isn't great. All and all for the money I don't feel this vehicle can be beat. I chose this over the above mentioned vehicles and have zero regret.
Related Toyota Yaris iA info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Brownsville TX
- Used Toyota Corolla Hartford CT
- Used Toyota Avalon Panama City FL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Los Angeles CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Arlington TX
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Mobile AL
- Used Toyota Avalon Brownsville TX
- Used Toyota Highlander Corona CA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Boston MA
- Used Toyota GR Supra Miami Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Avalon 2012 Paterson NJ
- Used Toyota Camry 2014 Ann Arbor MI
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018 Denver CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento