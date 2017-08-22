Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA for Sale Near Me

This car has by far exceeded my expectations. I also currently own a newer full size luxury sedan. I was looking for small, fuel efficient an decently comfortable. I looked at, test drove and considered Honda Fit (terrible CVT transmission, sluggish engine response. Great head/legroom, lots of interior space) Toyota Corolla (They don't refer to the Corolla as an appliance for nothing, BORING!) VW Golf (awesome but several thousand dollars more, and MPGs not great) Hyundai Accent (ok all around, not much tech and kinda slow acceleration, rather bland) Chevy Sonic (my 2nd choice with the Turbo only, base engine too slow. great car all around but cost several thousands more to get similar features, and gas mileage is rather bad for the segment) The IA has a great, almost upscale fit and finish. The interior is especially nice, so many complements. The safety features, tech gadgets etc are so much more than anything in this segment offers for $15,000. The car is actually a Mazda 2 with Toyota badges, and that is evident throughout, especially the amazing engine, transmission tuning and exterior styling. This car does not feel cheap. The ride and handling are far about the class standard, more on par with the Mazda 3 (zoom zoom) I was so surprised. People have complained of this vehicle being slow, the cure to this is turn off traction control and turn on sport mode. Its no sports car, but it will totally surprise you. Its a hoot to drive on windy roads. The only negative I found is the seats could be more comfortable, but they aren't by any means bad, and the rear legroom isn't great. All and all for the money I don't feel this vehicle can be beat. I chose this over the above mentioned vehicles and have zero regret.

