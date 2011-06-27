This review is being written after my first two days of owning the Yaris IA. I've driven hills, highways, and city. Only thing left is curvy mountain roads and inclement weather. Prior to owning this car I drove my friends 2015 Honda Civic LX Manual. So that is my comparison for the Yaris IA. -------------------------------------------------------------WHAT I LIKE - PRICE: It's a great car for a first time owner. I honestly don't believe you can do better for the price for how much the car provides. INFOTAINMENT: I've heard mixed responses on the Mazda style shift knob to control the music, etc. But I honestly love it. After a single drive I think all cars should be heading in that direction. I also really like the Display. Bright, crisp, with good customization. I think back to my buddys honda and I practically have a tv over his mini screen. INTERIOR: For the subcompact class I think this is where the Yaris really shines. The interior looks sleek and attractive with a good mixture of textures. I appreciate the blue/black schema as well. Only complaint is some clear areas that held together loosely. The middle console you can shift quite a bit if you're trying to. This however I don't think will ever come up during us so I'm not worried. MIDDLE ARMREST: This was a concern before I got the car. If it'd be comfortable with nothing to put my right elbow on during driving. However, even after a long drive, I found it hadn't bothered me at all. In fact, it felt very natural to rest my hand on the control for the infotainment system the whole drive. Surprised how natural that felt. HANDLING: The car does feel very responsive. I've been enjoying myself to say the least. FUEL ECONOMY: I'm currently averaging 34mpg with some aggressive driving. My buddies Honda doing the same drives averages 28mpg. That speaks enough right there. BACK UP CAM: Once again comparing to my buddies honda the camera on this thing is much brighter and more detailed. However, at night it becomes extremely pixelated and blotchy. Totally usable, but a noticeable drop in quality of image. Frankly, having a back up cam at this price at all is amazing, so still a plus. --------------------------------------WHAT I DON'T LIKE: ACCELERATION: Admittedly I'm still getting used to the manual in this car but I'm having trouble getting this puppy going. Once I get up to about 2 or 3 things go just fine but the low end torque is nothing to be impressed by. BACKSEATS: I'm a personal trainer, I weigh 220lbs with broad shoulders at 5'11". I'm a little above average but I do feel pretty big in this car. The front seats accommodate well enough but if you have friends taller than 5'8" they will not be comfortable in the back. I mean, it's a subcompact, what do you expect, but damn. I put 3 friends plus myself in there and it was a clown car. FRONTSEATS: The side wings on the front seat don't feel immediately comfortable to me. It may be different for differently shaped people but for me it's like they're poking my sides. This however, is mediated. When I drive for a long time it doesn't become unbearable. It may just be a getting used to it thing since I don't even notice the seats after an hour drive. STORAGE: Now, trunk storage is fantastic. Don't worry about that. I don't think you can do better in this class. However, cabin storage like a middle divider is completely absent. Two cubbys and two cup holders. I'm having to get creative with where i store things like Loose change and gum. PAINT: Now, this isn't so much a concern now but I did see a review once saying the paint was cheap and chips easily. I'll have to see across the years that I own this. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINAL THOUGHTS: So, I just listed certain talking points that I know I want people to tell me about in their reviews. But, in the end, I'm loving this car. Having got it used for 14k with less than 2,000 miles on it I can't believe how much I'm getting for my money. I feel like I'm in a much more expensive car while in the interior and the driving experience is just fine as long as you're not drag racing. i honestly don't think you can do much better for the money. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------I will update this review in 6 months after I finish my first Maintenance.

