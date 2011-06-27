  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
2017 Toyota Yaris iA Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of appealing features at a reasonable price
  • Engaging handling for the class
  • Attractive interior that's fitted with upscale materials
  • High fuel economy
  • Limited rear passenger space
  • Taller drivers might have a hard time getting comfortable
List Price Range
$9,898 - $16,495
Used Yaris iA for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The car that is the 2017 Toyota Yaris iA has lived something of a nomadic life in its two brief years on the market. Last year, this subcompact sedan debuted as the Scion iA, but it was in fact a rebadged Mazda 2 sedan, a model that's not sold on our shores. This year, Toyota has canceled its Scion sub-brand and brought the iA into the fold, rechristening it "Yaris iA." You'll have to work to avoid confusing it with the regular Yaris, which also competes in the subcompact segment, albeit in hatchback form.

Actually, a little confusion seems inevitable in this case. But don't let that distract you from the Yaris iA's fundamental goodness, of which there is plenty. It starts with the Mazda-tuned chassis, which gives the iA as nimble and responsive handling as anything in the class. Interior design and quality are also laudable for the price, and fuel economy is more than adequate at 35 mpg combined with the six-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, the 2017 Yaris iA continues the Scion tradition of offering a single well-equipped model, so there's no fussing about with various trim levels; every Yaris iA comes with the same generous features at a reasonable price.

There's no question that the 2017 Yaris iA stands tall among subcompact sedans. The Ford Fiesta sedan is similarly rewarding to drive and packs plenty of features as well as a more efficient three-cylinder engine option, though it's not quite as nice inside as the Toyota. The Hyundai Accent is a strong all-around package, but its handling and fuel economy don't measure up. If you to haul larger items, we'd steer you toward a small hatchback instead, such as the outstanding Honda Fit. Overall, we like how the Yaris iA is more than the sum of its parts and truly gets you a lot of car for your money.

Standard safety features on the 2017 Yaris iA include antilock brakes (with rear drums), stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags, as well as traction and stability control. A low-speed forward collision warning system with automatic braking is also included, which is rare in the class, even as an option.

2017 Toyota Yaris iA models

The 2017 Toyota Yaris iA is a compact sedan that is available in a single well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, a low-speed forward collision warning system with automatic braking, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats and air-conditioning.

On the technology front, you get a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen with a console-mounted rotary controller, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system with streaming radio, voice recognition and a USB interface. A navigation system is one of the few available options.

The 2017 Toyota Yaris iA employs a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that should produce the same 106 horsepower and 103 pound-feet of torque as it did in last year's Scion iA. Power is sent to the front wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission, with a six-speed automatic available at extra cost.

According to the EPA, the automatic-equipped Yaris iA should return 35 mpg combined (32 city/40 highway), which is very good, though most other subcompacts get similar numbers. The manual is right behind at 34 mpg combined.

Driving

With modest power coming from the small four-cylinder engine, the 2017 Yaris iA will require a lot of time and a heavy foot on the gas pedal to get up to highway speeds. A tap of the Sport button on models with the automatic transmission sharpens throttle response and keeps the revs higher, but you'll still need to floor it to merge into traffic or pass slower vehicles.

Thanks to its Mazda-based underpinnings, the Yaris iA feels relatively sharp and athletic on winding roads, with immediate yet predictable reactions to steering inputs. It should also deliver a smooth and compliant ride without intrusive wind or road noise.

Interior

You can't really expect much interior refinement from a subcompact sedan, but the 2017 Yaris iA bucks the trend and earns high marks for both comfort and thoughtful design. Materials used throughout the cabin are similar to those found in pricier cars, and the touchscreen infotainment system with its redundant dial controller is also evocative of more expensive models. That 7-inch touchscreen is perfectly placed, by the way, and the sharp graphics can be read at a quick glance.

The front seats have only the basic adjustments, but average and shorter passengers will likely find these seats satisfactory for extended periods. Taller drivers might have to compromise, however, as the short extension of the telescoping steering wheel could force them closer to the dash than they'd like. The absence of a center armrest is a notable drawback for drivers of all heights, though you can order one as a dealer-installed option.

Rear accommodations are typical for the class, meaning the Yaris iA's rear seat is better suited to small passengers due to a lack of head- and legroom. The tall door panels and small windows tend to make the space feel even more confined than it is. Happily, trunk capacity is above average for the class, with 13.5 cubic feet of capacity. The low liftover height and remote seatback release further improve usability.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Yaris iA.

5(60%)
4(27%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Unbelievably Great
Happy Owner,08/22/2017
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
This car has by far exceeded my expectations. I also currently own a newer full size luxury sedan. I was looking for small, fuel efficient an decently comfortable. I looked at, test drove and considered Honda Fit (terrible CVT transmission, sluggish engine response. Great head/legroom, lots of interior space) Toyota Corolla (They don't refer to the Corolla as an appliance for nothing, BORING!) VW Golf (awesome but several thousand dollars more, and MPGs not great) Hyundai Accent (ok all around, not much tech and kinda slow acceleration, rather bland) Chevy Sonic (my 2nd choice with the Turbo only, base engine too slow. great car all around but cost several thousands more to get similar features, and gas mileage is rather bad for the segment) The IA has a great, almost upscale fit and finish. The interior is especially nice, so many complements. The safety features, tech gadgets etc are so much more than anything in this segment offers for $15,000. The car is actually a Mazda 2 with Toyota badges, and that is evident throughout, especially the amazing engine, transmission tuning and exterior styling. This car does not feel cheap. The ride and handling are far about the class standard, more on par with the Mazda 3 (zoom zoom) I was so surprised. People have complained of this vehicle being slow, the cure to this is turn off traction control and turn on sport mode. Its no sports car, but it will totally surprise you. Its a hoot to drive on windy roads. The only negative I found is the seats could be more comfortable, but they aren't by any means bad, and the rear legroom isn't great. All and all for the money I don't feel this vehicle can be beat. I chose this over the above mentioned vehicles and have zero regret.
*UPDATE* sold it at 32K miles...
Nicholas,12/19/2016
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A)
Pros: Still surprised at how comfortable the car is. Great seat shape. Love the range on the telescopic steering wheel adjustment. Great car for smaller people. Standard tech package is very useful and convenient. Can't ask for a better screen and the image quality from the back-up camera is razor sharp. The mpg has been wonderful. Even when the low fuel light comes on I have been able to go another 80+ miles making for many tanks of gas where I have gotten 500+ miles on just one fill-up. Cons: This is not the best choice for rural/country roads that suffer from neglected maintenance. Potholes, broken pavement, and rain washout make for suspension killers on this car's tight and sporty suspension setup. The car is too light and although your cabin comfort is not all that compromised on a bad road (as long as you can handle being tossed around a bit that is) a rear pinch weld/tack weld in the rear frame broke on mine and took three dealer visits to fix. I have already had to have the driver side strut and strut bearing replaced and the day after it was replaced I was hearing the passenger side creaking. Beware of the extremely limited supply of what is the rarest tire size ever 185/60R16. This tire is a specially designed Toyo Proxes tire for the Scion/Toyota iA and is only available at dealerships. My passenger side rear tire blew out before 5000 miles and cost $180 to replace at my dealership. That is an insanely high price for a budget subcompact car tire. Conclusion: I have found myself looking at a heavier tougher vehicle for the roads I drive in less than a year of ownership. Is there value with this car? Yes, if you live and drive on nicely maintained roads and don't mind the limited tire options and availability. *UPDATE* I bought a 2003, made in 2002, v8 4runner limited that gets less mpg but only costs me $5k. I invested about $1K in timing belt and maintenance on an already well-maintained truck. I have noticed that Toyota is simply not what it used to be. The 4runner I have now is truly a 500,000 mile vehicle if I want it to be while the Toyota I sold which is made in the era of cheaper vehicle production will likely not see 200,000 miles or if it does it will be pricey to make it last. Too much emphasis is laid on tech these days and not on true cradtsmanships and durability and quality. However, as mentioned above, if I lived in a place where the roads were maintained to racetrack perfection then the iA could possibly last longer. Whereas this older 4runner could make it to 500k no matter the terrain.
Try to find a better car
AlanR,12/11/2016
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
I've now owned this car for three and a half years and plan to keep it for another four, at least. The pros are many and I'll list a few. The 6 speed manual transmission ranks with BMW for ease of shifting and overall responsiveness. However, after 8,500 miles, I've noticed a clutch problem in first gear. The car has started to shutter when engaging the clutch. This problem was resolved by positioning the driver's seat so that the clutch engages easily in first gear. The only issue with this resolution is, that if the seat is moved, you have to find the right position again. The car handles as well or, probably, far better than any car in its class. Fuel economy is on the fringe of a hybrid. I get 32 to 35 in town and have gotten as much as 52 on the highway. You'll hear the car is sluggish on hills and while passing at high speeds. I can only believe comments like that are based on the automatic or not shifting at higher RPMs (3,200 to 3,600). If you shift at lower RPMs the car does not receive adequate torque and may seem sluggish. It's not. The car's safety features are first in its class and the car has a five star crash rating. It comes with a myriad of standard features; many you'll pay more for in other cars in its class. The information system is easy to use and provides you a wide range of necessary information and entertainment features. I could add many more pros but choose to provide you with a few cons. This is a four seater. The center back seat is virtually useless. The car's digital tachometer, with its analogue design, is small and hard to read in direct sunlight. This is a bit more than a minor issue because, with the manual transmission, it's a necessity. In the center of the tach you'll see two numbers; the gear you're in and the gear Toyota suggests you should be in. The suggested gear must be based upon fuel economy not performance. It has you shifting into 6th gear at 47 MPH...absurd. In summary this is not a sub compact. It's the same size as the Civic. Making it a compact. I've owned several cars including numerous BMWs, a Lexus and Jaguar. For $16,500 to $20,000, finding a better car will be virtually impossible. The car's performance continues to impress me. I have two legitimate concerns that potential buyers must consider. The tire size on this car is 185 60r 16. There is only one tire made in this size in the US. It's a Toyo. The tire is average, at best, and finding a replacement other than from a higher priced Toyota dealer is a challenge. In fact, only one of some 15+ tire retailers carry this tire, Tire rack. They suggested changing my tire size and Toyota agreed. I now use 195 R60 H rated. That opens several more tire options and far better tires. I did just that and now drive on the Yokohama Ascend...a much better and safer tire. Another build quality issue to consider is the thin sheet metal. The car scratches easily and someone leaning against the car could cause a dent. Would I still buy this car again, of course. I'd just expect to pay more often than average for "original" tire replacements and have to change tire size to 195 R60. That opens many more tire options.
First thoughts of owning a Yaris IA
Shawn,07/31/2017
4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M)
This review is being written after my first two days of owning the Yaris IA. I've driven hills, highways, and city. Only thing left is curvy mountain roads and inclement weather. Prior to owning this car I drove my friends 2015 Honda Civic LX Manual. So that is my comparison for the Yaris IA. -------------------------------------------------------------WHAT I LIKE - PRICE: It's a great car for a first time owner. I honestly don't believe you can do better for the price for how much the car provides. INFOTAINMENT: I've heard mixed responses on the Mazda style shift knob to control the music, etc. But I honestly love it. After a single drive I think all cars should be heading in that direction. I also really like the Display. Bright, crisp, with good customization. I think back to my buddys honda and I practically have a tv over his mini screen. INTERIOR: For the subcompact class I think this is where the Yaris really shines. The interior looks sleek and attractive with a good mixture of textures. I appreciate the blue/black schema as well. Only complaint is some clear areas that held together loosely. The middle console you can shift quite a bit if you're trying to. This however I don't think will ever come up during us so I'm not worried. MIDDLE ARMREST: This was a concern before I got the car. If it'd be comfortable with nothing to put my right elbow on during driving. However, even after a long drive, I found it hadn't bothered me at all. In fact, it felt very natural to rest my hand on the control for the infotainment system the whole drive. Surprised how natural that felt. HANDLING: The car does feel very responsive. I've been enjoying myself to say the least. FUEL ECONOMY: I'm currently averaging 34mpg with some aggressive driving. My buddies Honda doing the same drives averages 28mpg. That speaks enough right there. BACK UP CAM: Once again comparing to my buddies honda the camera on this thing is much brighter and more detailed. However, at night it becomes extremely pixelated and blotchy. Totally usable, but a noticeable drop in quality of image. Frankly, having a back up cam at this price at all is amazing, so still a plus. --------------------------------------WHAT I DON'T LIKE: ACCELERATION: Admittedly I'm still getting used to the manual in this car but I'm having trouble getting this puppy going. Once I get up to about 2 or 3 things go just fine but the low end torque is nothing to be impressed by. BACKSEATS: I'm a personal trainer, I weigh 220lbs with broad shoulders at 5'11". I'm a little above average but I do feel pretty big in this car. The front seats accommodate well enough but if you have friends taller than 5'8" they will not be comfortable in the back. I mean, it's a subcompact, what do you expect, but damn. I put 3 friends plus myself in there and it was a clown car. FRONTSEATS: The side wings on the front seat don't feel immediately comfortable to me. It may be different for differently shaped people but for me it's like they're poking my sides. This however, is mediated. When I drive for a long time it doesn't become unbearable. It may just be a getting used to it thing since I don't even notice the seats after an hour drive. STORAGE: Now, trunk storage is fantastic. Don't worry about that. I don't think you can do better in this class. However, cabin storage like a middle divider is completely absent. Two cubbys and two cup holders. I'm having to get creative with where i store things like Loose change and gum. PAINT: Now, this isn't so much a concern now but I did see a review once saying the paint was cheap and chips easily. I'll have to see across the years that I own this. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINAL THOUGHTS: So, I just listed certain talking points that I know I want people to tell me about in their reviews. But, in the end, I'm loving this car. Having got it used for 14k with less than 2,000 miles on it I can't believe how much I'm getting for my money. I feel like I'm in a much more expensive car while in the interior and the driving experience is just fine as long as you're not drag racing. i honestly don't think you can do much better for the money. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------I will update this review in 6 months after I finish my first Maintenance.
See all 15 reviews of the 2017 Toyota Yaris iA
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
32 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover13%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Toyota Yaris iA

Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA Overview

The Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA is offered in the following submodels: Yaris iA Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6M), and 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA Base is priced between $9,898 and$16,495 with odometer readings between 13163 and85614 miles.

Which used 2017 Toyota Yaris iAS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Toyota Yaris iA for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2017 Yaris iAS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,898 and mileage as low as 13163 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Toyota Yaris iA.

Can't find a used 2017 Toyota Yaris iAs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Yaris iA for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,348.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,847.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Yaris iA for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,812.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,075.

