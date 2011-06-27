  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Tacoma
  4. Used 2011 Toyota Tacoma
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,662$9,732$11,216
Clean$7,251$9,196$10,578
Average$6,431$8,124$9,301
Rough$5,610$7,052$8,025
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,770$12,028$13,650
Clean$9,247$11,365$12,873
Average$8,200$10,041$11,320
Rough$7,154$8,716$9,767
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,498$11,612$13,133
Clean$8,989$10,972$12,385
Average$7,972$9,693$10,891
Rough$6,955$8,415$9,396
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,173$15,066$17,144
Clean$11,522$14,237$16,169
Average$10,218$12,577$14,218
Rough$8,914$10,918$12,267
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,956$17,898$20,017
Clean$14,155$16,912$18,878
Average$12,553$14,941$16,600
Rough$10,951$12,970$14,322
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,585$18,616$20,801
Clean$14,751$17,591$19,618
Average$13,081$15,541$17,251
Rough$11,412$13,491$14,883
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,955$16,875$18,979
Clean$13,208$15,946$17,899
Average$11,713$14,088$15,739
Rough$10,218$12,229$13,579
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,004$13,621$15,500
Clean$10,415$12,871$14,618
Average$9,236$11,371$12,854
Rough$8,058$9,871$11,090
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,809$9,745$11,134
Clean$7,391$9,208$10,501
Average$6,555$8,135$9,233
Rough$5,718$7,062$7,966
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,166$14,861$16,799
Clean$11,515$14,043$15,843
Average$10,212$12,406$13,932
Rough$8,909$10,770$12,020
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,981$16,889$18,983
Clean$13,233$15,959$17,902
Average$11,735$14,099$15,742
Rough$10,238$12,239$13,582
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,299$14,795$16,594
Clean$11,640$13,981$15,650
Average$10,323$12,351$13,762
Rough$9,005$10,722$11,873
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,562$12,610$14,087
Clean$9,997$11,916$13,285
Average$8,865$10,527$11,682
Rough$7,734$9,138$10,079
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,072$15,977$18,066
Clean$12,372$15,097$17,038
Average$10,972$13,338$14,982
Rough$9,572$11,578$12,926
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,400$13,951$15,785
Clean$10,789$13,183$14,887
Average$9,569$11,646$13,090
Rough$8,348$10,110$11,294
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,486$11,797$13,458
Clean$8,978$11,148$12,693
Average$7,962$9,849$11,161
Rough$6,946$8,549$9,629
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,335$16,264$18,372
Clean$12,621$15,369$17,327
Average$11,193$13,577$15,236
Rough$9,765$11,786$13,145
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,740$14,460$16,416
Clean$11,111$13,664$15,482
Average$9,854$12,071$13,614
Rough$8,596$10,479$11,745
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,444$12,573$14,107
Clean$9,885$11,880$13,305
Average$8,766$10,496$11,699
Rough$7,648$9,111$10,094
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,517$17,224$19,177
Clean$13,740$16,276$18,086
Average$12,185$14,379$15,904
Rough$10,630$12,482$13,721
Sell my 2011 Toyota Tacoma with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,251 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,196 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,251 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,196 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,251 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,196 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $5,610 to $11,216, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.