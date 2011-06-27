Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,662
|$9,732
|$11,216
|Clean
|$7,251
|$9,196
|$10,578
|Average
|$6,431
|$8,124
|$9,301
|Rough
|$5,610
|$7,052
|$8,025
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,770
|$12,028
|$13,650
|Clean
|$9,247
|$11,365
|$12,873
|Average
|$8,200
|$10,041
|$11,320
|Rough
|$7,154
|$8,716
|$9,767
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,498
|$11,612
|$13,133
|Clean
|$8,989
|$10,972
|$12,385
|Average
|$7,972
|$9,693
|$10,891
|Rough
|$6,955
|$8,415
|$9,396
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,173
|$15,066
|$17,144
|Clean
|$11,522
|$14,237
|$16,169
|Average
|$10,218
|$12,577
|$14,218
|Rough
|$8,914
|$10,918
|$12,267
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,956
|$17,898
|$20,017
|Clean
|$14,155
|$16,912
|$18,878
|Average
|$12,553
|$14,941
|$16,600
|Rough
|$10,951
|$12,970
|$14,322
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,585
|$18,616
|$20,801
|Clean
|$14,751
|$17,591
|$19,618
|Average
|$13,081
|$15,541
|$17,251
|Rough
|$11,412
|$13,491
|$14,883
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,955
|$16,875
|$18,979
|Clean
|$13,208
|$15,946
|$17,899
|Average
|$11,713
|$14,088
|$15,739
|Rough
|$10,218
|$12,229
|$13,579
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,004
|$13,621
|$15,500
|Clean
|$10,415
|$12,871
|$14,618
|Average
|$9,236
|$11,371
|$12,854
|Rough
|$8,058
|$9,871
|$11,090
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,809
|$9,745
|$11,134
|Clean
|$7,391
|$9,208
|$10,501
|Average
|$6,555
|$8,135
|$9,233
|Rough
|$5,718
|$7,062
|$7,966
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,166
|$14,861
|$16,799
|Clean
|$11,515
|$14,043
|$15,843
|Average
|$10,212
|$12,406
|$13,932
|Rough
|$8,909
|$10,770
|$12,020
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,981
|$16,889
|$18,983
|Clean
|$13,233
|$15,959
|$17,902
|Average
|$11,735
|$14,099
|$15,742
|Rough
|$10,238
|$12,239
|$13,582
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma X-Runner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,299
|$14,795
|$16,594
|Clean
|$11,640
|$13,981
|$15,650
|Average
|$10,323
|$12,351
|$13,762
|Rough
|$9,005
|$10,722
|$11,873
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,562
|$12,610
|$14,087
|Clean
|$9,997
|$11,916
|$13,285
|Average
|$8,865
|$10,527
|$11,682
|Rough
|$7,734
|$9,138
|$10,079
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,072
|$15,977
|$18,066
|Clean
|$12,372
|$15,097
|$17,038
|Average
|$10,972
|$13,338
|$14,982
|Rough
|$9,572
|$11,578
|$12,926
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,400
|$13,951
|$15,785
|Clean
|$10,789
|$13,183
|$14,887
|Average
|$9,569
|$11,646
|$13,090
|Rough
|$8,348
|$10,110
|$11,294
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,486
|$11,797
|$13,458
|Clean
|$8,978
|$11,148
|$12,693
|Average
|$7,962
|$9,849
|$11,161
|Rough
|$6,946
|$8,549
|$9,629
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,335
|$16,264
|$18,372
|Clean
|$12,621
|$15,369
|$17,327
|Average
|$11,193
|$13,577
|$15,236
|Rough
|$9,765
|$11,786
|$13,145
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,740
|$14,460
|$16,416
|Clean
|$11,111
|$13,664
|$15,482
|Average
|$9,854
|$12,071
|$13,614
|Rough
|$8,596
|$10,479
|$11,745
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,444
|$12,573
|$14,107
|Clean
|$9,885
|$11,880
|$13,305
|Average
|$8,766
|$10,496
|$11,699
|Rough
|$7,648
|$9,111
|$10,094
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,517
|$17,224
|$19,177
|Clean
|$13,740
|$16,276
|$18,086
|Average
|$12,185
|$14,379
|$15,904
|Rough
|$10,630
|$12,482
|$13,721