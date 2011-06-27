Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,904
|$34,902
|$36,987
|Clean
|$31,939
|$33,864
|$35,848
|Average
|$30,008
|$31,789
|$33,570
|Rough
|$28,078
|$29,714
|$31,292
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,212
|$36,501
|$37,879
|Clean
|$34,179
|$35,416
|$36,712
|Average
|$32,113
|$33,245
|$34,379
|Rough
|$30,047
|$31,075
|$32,046
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,624
|$36,097
|$37,658
|Clean
|$33,609
|$35,024
|$36,498
|Average
|$31,577
|$32,877
|$34,179
|Rough
|$29,546
|$30,731
|$31,860
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,468
|$31,040
|$32,689
|Clean
|$28,604
|$30,117
|$31,682
|Average
|$26,875
|$28,272
|$29,669
|Rough
|$25,146
|$26,426
|$27,655
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,623
|$53,385
|$55,274
|Clean
|$50,108
|$51,798
|$53,571
|Average
|$47,080
|$48,623
|$50,167
|Rough
|$44,051
|$45,449
|$46,763
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,132
|$49,445
|$50,874
|Clean
|$46,720
|$47,975
|$49,308
|Average
|$43,896
|$45,035
|$46,174
|Rough
|$41,072
|$42,095
|$43,041
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$64,830
|$66,267
|$67,857
|Clean
|$62,928
|$64,297
|$65,768
|Average
|$59,125
|$60,356
|$61,588
|Rough
|$55,321
|$56,416
|$57,409