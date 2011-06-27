Estimated values
2019 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,959
|$30,269
|$31,870
|Clean
|$28,445
|$29,728
|$31,297
|Average
|$27,418
|$28,646
|$30,149
|Rough
|$26,391
|$27,564
|$29,002
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,638
|$33,986
|$35,632
|Clean
|$32,059
|$33,378
|$34,991
|Average
|$30,901
|$32,163
|$33,708
|Rough
|$29,744
|$30,948
|$32,425
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,647
|$24,049
|$25,761
|Clean
|$22,245
|$23,620
|$25,298
|Average
|$21,442
|$22,760
|$24,370
|Rough
|$20,639
|$21,900
|$23,443
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,097
|$25,329
|$26,833
|Clean
|$23,669
|$24,876
|$26,350
|Average
|$22,814
|$23,970
|$25,384
|Rough
|$21,960
|$23,065
|$24,418
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,421
|$25,729
|$27,326
|Clean
|$23,988
|$25,270
|$26,835
|Average
|$23,121
|$24,350
|$25,851
|Rough
|$22,255
|$23,430
|$24,867
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,731
|$27,050
|$28,661
|Clean
|$25,275
|$26,566
|$28,145
|Average
|$24,362
|$25,599
|$27,113
|Rough
|$23,449
|$24,632
|$26,081
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,899
|$29,325
|$31,068
|Clean
|$27,404
|$28,801
|$30,508
|Average
|$26,414
|$27,753
|$29,390
|Rough
|$25,425
|$26,704
|$28,272
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,180
|$32,540
|$34,202
|Clean
|$30,627
|$31,959
|$33,586
|Average
|$29,521
|$30,795
|$32,355
|Rough
|$28,415
|$29,632
|$31,124