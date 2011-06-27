Estimated values
2004 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,672
|$2,300
|$2,645
|Clean
|$1,487
|$2,049
|$2,357
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,548
|$1,780
|Rough
|$747
|$1,047
|$1,204
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,845
|$2,492
|$2,849
|Clean
|$1,641
|$2,220
|$2,538
|Average
|$1,233
|$1,678
|$1,917
|Rough
|$824
|$1,135
|$1,296
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,875
|$2,623
|$3,037
|Clean
|$1,668
|$2,337
|$2,706
|Average
|$1,253
|$1,766
|$2,044
|Rough
|$838
|$1,195
|$1,382
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Sable LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,626
|$2,140
|$2,426
|Clean
|$1,446
|$1,907
|$2,162
|Average
|$1,086
|$1,441
|$1,633
|Rough
|$726
|$975
|$1,104