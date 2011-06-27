Estimated values
2000 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$923
|$1,628
|$2,005
|Clean
|$815
|$1,441
|$1,777
|Average
|$600
|$1,069
|$1,322
|Rough
|$385
|$697
|$867
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Sentra SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,108
|$1,942
|$2,387
|Clean
|$979
|$1,720
|$2,116
|Average
|$721
|$1,275
|$1,574
|Rough
|$462
|$831
|$1,032
Estimated values
2000 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$823
|$1,423
|$1,745
|Clean
|$727
|$1,260
|$1,547
|Average
|$535
|$935
|$1,151
|Rough
|$343
|$609
|$754