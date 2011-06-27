Estimated values
2003 Mazda Protege LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,186
|$2,005
|$2,446
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,782
|$2,176
|Average
|$781
|$1,336
|$1,635
|Rough
|$511
|$889
|$1,095
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Protege ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$2,219
|$2,721
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,972
|$2,420
|Average
|$846
|$1,478
|$1,819
|Rough
|$554
|$984
|$1,217
Estimated values
2003 Mazda Protege DX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,258
|$1,898
|$2,242
|Clean
|$1,115
|$1,687
|$1,994
|Average
|$829
|$1,264
|$1,499
|Rough
|$543
|$842
|$1,003