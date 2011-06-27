Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Cruiser 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,155
|$1,661
|$1,942
|Clean
|$1,016
|$1,465
|$1,712
|Average
|$738
|$1,072
|$1,253
|Rough
|$460
|$679
|$794
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL Cruiser 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,303
|$1,853
|$2,157
|Clean
|$1,146
|$1,634
|$1,902
|Average
|$832
|$1,196
|$1,392
|Rough
|$519
|$758
|$882
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$1,827
|$2,128
|Clean
|$1,129
|$1,611
|$1,876
|Average
|$820
|$1,179
|$1,373
|Rough
|$511
|$747
|$870
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,124
|$1,623
|$1,899
|Clean
|$988
|$1,431
|$1,674
|Average
|$718
|$1,047
|$1,226
|Rough
|$447
|$663
|$777