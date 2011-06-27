Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,113
|$5,166
|$6,289
|Clean
|$2,772
|$4,614
|$5,617
|Average
|$2,090
|$3,509
|$4,273
|Rough
|$1,408
|$2,403
|$2,928
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SEL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,228
|$1,979
|$2,392
|Clean
|$1,094
|$1,767
|$2,136
|Average
|$825
|$1,344
|$1,625
|Rough
|$556
|$921
|$1,114
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$856
|$1,463
|$1,795
|Clean
|$762
|$1,307
|$1,603
|Average
|$575
|$994
|$1,219
|Rough
|$387
|$681
|$836
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$2,067
|$2,325
|Clean
|$1,429
|$1,846
|$2,077
|Average
|$1,077
|$1,403
|$1,580
|Rough
|$726
|$961
|$1,083
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$2,071
|$2,405
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,849
|$2,148
|Average
|$987
|$1,406
|$1,634
|Rough
|$665
|$963
|$1,120
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,450
|$1,778
|Clean
|$756
|$1,295
|$1,588
|Average
|$570
|$985
|$1,208
|Rough
|$384
|$674
|$828
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,450
|$1,778
|Clean
|$756
|$1,295
|$1,588
|Average
|$570
|$985
|$1,208
|Rough
|$384
|$674
|$828
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 2.6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$900
|$1,468
|$1,778
|Clean
|$801
|$1,311
|$1,588
|Average
|$604
|$997
|$1,208
|Rough
|$407
|$683
|$828
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,379
|$1,778
|Clean
|$574
|$1,231
|$1,588
|Average
|$433
|$936
|$1,208
|Rough
|$292
|$641
|$828
Estimated values
1990 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,450
|$1,778
|Clean
|$756
|$1,295
|$1,588
|Average
|$570
|$985
|$1,208
|Rough
|$384
|$674
|$828