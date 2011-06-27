Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Sunbird SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,349
|$1,752
|Clean
|$522
|$1,192
|$1,550
|Average
|$382
|$878
|$1,146
|Rough
|$242
|$565
|$742
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Sunbird SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,363
|$1,752
|Clean
|$561
|$1,205
|$1,550
|Average
|$411
|$888
|$1,146
|Rough
|$260
|$571
|$742
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Sunbird LE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,349
|$1,752
|Clean
|$523
|$1,192
|$1,550
|Average
|$383
|$878
|$1,146
|Rough
|$243
|$565
|$742
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Sunbird SE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$728
|$1,396
|$1,752
|Clean
|$642
|$1,233
|$1,550
|Average
|$470
|$909
|$1,146
|Rough
|$298
|$585
|$742
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Sunbird LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,350
|$1,752
|Clean
|$526
|$1,193
|$1,550
|Average
|$385
|$879
|$1,146
|Rough
|$244
|$566
|$742
Estimated values
1992 Pontiac Sunbird GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$672
|$1,375
|$1,752
|Clean
|$592
|$1,215
|$1,550
|Average
|$433
|$896
|$1,146
|Rough
|$275
|$576
|$742