Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,080
|$26,554
|$29,355
|Clean
|$23,447
|$25,860
|$28,587
|Average
|$22,182
|$24,470
|$27,051
|Rough
|$20,917
|$23,081
|$25,515
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,175
|$25,666
|$28,488
|Clean
|$22,566
|$24,995
|$27,743
|Average
|$21,349
|$23,652
|$26,252
|Rough
|$20,131
|$22,310
|$24,761
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,589
|$38,440
|$42,801
|Clean
|$33,680
|$37,434
|$41,681
|Average
|$31,862
|$35,423
|$39,441
|Rough
|$30,045
|$33,412
|$37,201
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,612
|$30,342
|$33,435
|Clean
|$26,887
|$29,549
|$32,561
|Average
|$25,436
|$27,961
|$30,811
|Rough
|$23,985
|$26,374
|$29,061
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,909
|$28,611
|$31,671
|Clean
|$25,229
|$27,863
|$30,842
|Average
|$23,867
|$26,366
|$29,185
|Rough
|$22,506
|$24,869
|$27,527
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,214
|$27,611
|$30,328
|Clean
|$24,551
|$26,889
|$29,535
|Average
|$23,226
|$25,445
|$27,948
|Rough
|$21,902
|$24,000
|$26,360
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,329
|$37,642
|$41,395
|Clean
|$33,428
|$36,658
|$40,311
|Average
|$31,624
|$34,688
|$38,145
|Rough
|$29,820
|$32,719
|$35,979
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,385
|$53,773
|$59,872
|Clean
|$47,114
|$52,366
|$58,306
|Average
|$44,571
|$49,553
|$55,172
|Rough
|$42,029
|$46,740
|$52,039
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,910
|$50,444
|$55,579
|Clean
|$44,704
|$49,124
|$54,124
|Average
|$42,292
|$46,486
|$51,216
|Rough
|$39,879
|$43,847
|$48,307
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,256
|$35,508
|$39,193
|Clean
|$31,408
|$34,579
|$38,168
|Average
|$29,713
|$32,722
|$36,117
|Rough
|$28,018
|$30,864
|$34,065
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,084
|$51,714
|$56,959
|Clean
|$45,847
|$50,362
|$55,469
|Average
|$43,373
|$47,656
|$52,488
|Rough
|$40,899
|$44,951
|$49,507
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,736
|$52,280
|$57,427
|Clean
|$46,482
|$50,912
|$55,924
|Average
|$43,974
|$48,177
|$52,919
|Rough
|$41,465
|$45,442
|$49,914
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,545
|$38,391
|$42,747
|Clean
|$33,637
|$37,387
|$41,628
|Average
|$31,822
|$35,379
|$39,391
|Rough
|$30,007
|$33,370
|$37,154
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,193
|$55,514
|$61,539
|Clean
|$48,874
|$54,062
|$59,929
|Average
|$46,237
|$51,158
|$56,708
|Rough
|$43,599
|$48,254
|$53,488
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,915
|$48,395
|$53,470
|Clean
|$42,761
|$47,129
|$52,071
|Average
|$40,454
|$44,598
|$49,272
|Rough
|$38,146
|$42,066
|$46,474
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,841
|$40,943
|$45,588
|Clean
|$35,873
|$39,872
|$44,395
|Average
|$33,937
|$37,730
|$42,009
|Rough
|$32,001
|$35,588
|$39,623