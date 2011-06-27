  1. Home
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,080$26,554$29,355
Clean$23,447$25,860$28,587
Average$22,182$24,470$27,051
Rough$20,917$23,081$25,515
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,175$25,666$28,488
Clean$22,566$24,995$27,743
Average$21,349$23,652$26,252
Rough$20,131$22,310$24,761
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,589$38,440$42,801
Clean$33,680$37,434$41,681
Average$31,862$35,423$39,441
Rough$30,045$33,412$37,201
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,612$30,342$33,435
Clean$26,887$29,549$32,561
Average$25,436$27,961$30,811
Rough$23,985$26,374$29,061
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,909$28,611$31,671
Clean$25,229$27,863$30,842
Average$23,867$26,366$29,185
Rough$22,506$24,869$27,527
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,214$27,611$30,328
Clean$24,551$26,889$29,535
Average$23,226$25,445$27,948
Rough$21,902$24,000$26,360
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,329$37,642$41,395
Clean$33,428$36,658$40,311
Average$31,624$34,688$38,145
Rough$29,820$32,719$35,979
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,385$53,773$59,872
Clean$47,114$52,366$58,306
Average$44,571$49,553$55,172
Rough$42,029$46,740$52,039
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,910$50,444$55,579
Clean$44,704$49,124$54,124
Average$42,292$46,486$51,216
Rough$39,879$43,847$48,307
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,256$35,508$39,193
Clean$31,408$34,579$38,168
Average$29,713$32,722$36,117
Rough$28,018$30,864$34,065
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,084$51,714$56,959
Clean$45,847$50,362$55,469
Average$43,373$47,656$52,488
Rough$40,899$44,951$49,507
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,736$52,280$57,427
Clean$46,482$50,912$55,924
Average$43,974$48,177$52,919
Rough$41,465$45,442$49,914
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,545$38,391$42,747
Clean$33,637$37,387$41,628
Average$31,822$35,379$39,391
Rough$30,007$33,370$37,154
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$50,193$55,514$61,539
Clean$48,874$54,062$59,929
Average$46,237$51,158$56,708
Rough$43,599$48,254$53,488
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,915$48,395$53,470
Clean$42,761$47,129$52,071
Average$40,454$44,598$49,272
Rough$38,146$42,066$46,474
Estimated values
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,841$40,943$45,588
Clean$35,873$39,872$44,395
Average$33,937$37,730$42,009
Rough$32,001$35,588$39,623
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,566 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,995 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz C-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,566 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,995 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,566 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,995 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class ranges from $20,131 to $28,488, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.