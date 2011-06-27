Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Raider SE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,606
|$5,611
|$6,724
|Clean
|$3,342
|$5,193
|$6,211
|Average
|$2,814
|$4,356
|$5,186
|Rough
|$2,286
|$3,519
|$4,161
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,913
|$3,919
|$4,483
|Clean
|$2,700
|$3,627
|$4,141
|Average
|$2,273
|$3,042
|$3,458
|Rough
|$1,847
|$2,458
|$2,774
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Raider Duro Cross 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,507
|$6,409
|$7,469
|Clean
|$4,177
|$5,931
|$6,900
|Average
|$3,517
|$4,976
|$5,761
|Rough
|$2,858
|$4,020
|$4,623
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Double Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,416
|$4,892
|$5,714
|Clean
|$3,166
|$4,528
|$5,279
|Average
|$2,666
|$3,798
|$4,408
|Rough
|$2,166
|$3,069
|$3,536
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,224
|$4,441
|$5,121
|Clean
|$2,988
|$4,110
|$4,731
|Average
|$2,516
|$3,448
|$3,950
|Rough
|$2,044
|$2,786
|$3,169
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,229
|$6,545
|$7,832
|Clean
|$3,919
|$6,057
|$7,235
|Average
|$3,300
|$5,081
|$6,041
|Rough
|$2,681
|$4,105
|$4,847
Estimated values
2007 Mitsubishi Raider LS 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,252
|$4,079
|$4,545
|Clean
|$3,014
|$3,775
|$4,198
|Average
|$2,538
|$3,167
|$3,506
|Rough
|$2,062
|$2,559
|$2,813