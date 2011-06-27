Bentley value appraisal
A quick guide to the Bentley value tool
How Bentley values are calculated: Our calculator uses data from a wide variety of sources, including dealer transactions, depreciation costs for unique vehicles, and consumer information. The appraised value is based on factors such as the year of the Bentley, the model, trim, mileage, depreciation and features.
Which Bentley vehicles can be appraised: Just about every Bentley is covered. The tool appraises vehicles dating back to 1990, so if you own a classic car, this method will not work. In that specific case, you'd need to find a specialized classic car guide, such as Hagerty, to determine its fair market value.
