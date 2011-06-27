Estimated values
1990 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$622
|$1,418
|$1,842
|Clean
|$549
|$1,253
|$1,630
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$254
|$594
|$780
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Sentra SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Sentra XE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Sentra 2dr Coupe with no options
Estimated values
1990 Nissan Sentra XE 2dr Coupe with no options
