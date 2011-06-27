  1. Home
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,008$15,935$18,124
Clean$13,710$15,592$17,725
Average$13,114$14,906$16,927
Rough$12,518$14,220$16,130
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,794$16,789$19,058
Clean$14,479$16,428$18,639
Average$13,850$15,705$17,800
Rough$13,220$14,983$16,961
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,410$17,447$19,762
Clean$15,082$17,072$19,328
Average$14,426$16,321$18,458
Rough$13,771$15,570$17,588
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,746$15,669$17,853
Clean$13,454$15,331$17,460
Average$12,869$14,657$16,674
Rough$12,284$13,983$15,889
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,966$18,024$20,362
Clean$15,627$17,636$19,914
Average$14,947$16,860$19,018
Rough$14,268$16,085$18,122
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,267$15,100$17,182
Clean$12,984$14,775$16,804
Average$12,420$14,125$16,048
Rough$11,856$13,475$15,292
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,950$15,862$18,036
Clean$13,653$15,520$17,639
Average$13,060$14,838$16,845
Rough$12,466$14,155$16,051
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,776$18,850$21,208
Clean$16,419$18,445$20,742
Average$15,705$17,633$19,808
Rough$14,992$16,822$18,875
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,487$16,464$18,710
Clean$14,179$16,110$18,298
Average$13,563$15,401$17,475
Rough$12,946$14,693$16,651
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,712$15,676$17,909
Clean$13,420$15,339$17,515
Average$12,837$14,664$16,727
Rough$12,253$13,990$15,938
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,144$18,227$20,597
Clean$15,801$17,835$20,143
Average$15,114$17,051$19,237
Rough$14,427$16,267$18,330
Estimated values
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Rogue Sport S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 04/18 (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,980$14,786$16,838
Clean$12,704$14,468$16,468
Average$12,152$13,832$15,727
Rough$11,600$13,196$14,985
Sell my 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Rogue Sport near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,468 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Rogue Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,468 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,468 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport ranges from $11,600 to $16,838, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.