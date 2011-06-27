Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,153
|$18,988
|$21,245
|Clean
|$16,856
|$18,656
|$20,866
|Average
|$16,261
|$17,993
|$20,110
|Rough
|$15,667
|$17,329
|$19,354
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,976
|$17,711
|$19,842
|Clean
|$15,699
|$17,401
|$19,489
|Average
|$15,146
|$16,782
|$18,783
|Rough
|$14,592
|$16,163
|$18,076
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,439
|$16,108
|$18,159
|Clean
|$14,189
|$15,826
|$17,836
|Average
|$13,688
|$15,263
|$17,189
|Rough
|$13,188
|$14,700
|$16,543
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,671
|$17,259
|$19,212
|Clean
|$15,399
|$16,957
|$18,870
|Average
|$14,856
|$16,354
|$18,186
|Rough
|$14,313
|$15,751
|$17,502
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,960
|$21,824
|$24,118
|Clean
|$19,614
|$21,443
|$23,689
|Average
|$18,922
|$20,680
|$22,830
|Rough
|$18,230
|$19,917
|$21,972
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,329
|$18,094
|$20,263
|Clean
|$16,046
|$17,778
|$19,903
|Average
|$15,480
|$17,146
|$19,181
|Rough
|$14,914
|$16,513
|$18,460
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,035
|$18,861
|$21,104
|Clean
|$16,740
|$18,531
|$20,729
|Average
|$16,149
|$17,872
|$19,977
|Rough
|$15,559
|$17,213
|$19,226
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,085
|$16,778
|$18,861
|Clean
|$14,824
|$16,485
|$18,525
|Average
|$14,301
|$15,899
|$17,854
|Rough
|$13,778
|$15,312
|$17,182
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,859
|$17,583
|$19,702
|Clean
|$15,584
|$17,276
|$19,351
|Average
|$15,035
|$16,661
|$18,650
|Rough
|$14,485
|$16,047
|$17,948