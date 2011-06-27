  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,153$18,988$21,245
Clean$16,856$18,656$20,866
Average$16,261$17,993$20,110
Rough$15,667$17,329$19,354
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,976$17,711$19,842
Clean$15,699$17,401$19,489
Average$15,146$16,782$18,783
Rough$14,592$16,163$18,076
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,439$16,108$18,159
Clean$14,189$15,826$17,836
Average$13,688$15,263$17,189
Rough$13,188$14,700$16,543
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,671$17,259$19,212
Clean$15,399$16,957$18,870
Average$14,856$16,354$18,186
Rough$14,313$15,751$17,502
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,960$21,824$24,118
Clean$19,614$21,443$23,689
Average$18,922$20,680$22,830
Rough$18,230$19,917$21,972
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,329$18,094$20,263
Clean$16,046$17,778$19,903
Average$15,480$17,146$19,181
Rough$14,914$16,513$18,460
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,035$18,861$21,104
Clean$16,740$18,531$20,729
Average$16,149$17,872$19,977
Rough$15,559$17,213$19,226
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,085$16,778$18,861
Clean$14,824$16,485$18,525
Average$14,301$15,899$17,854
Rough$13,778$15,312$17,182
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander LE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,859$17,583$19,702
Clean$15,584$17,276$19,351
Average$15,035$16,661$18,650
Rough$14,485$16,047$17,948
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,826 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,826 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,189 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,826 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ranges from $13,188 to $18,159, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.