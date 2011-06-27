  1. Home
1998 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,186$3,424$4,088
Clean$1,955$3,062$3,657
Average$1,492$2,339$2,796
Rough$1,029$1,616$1,934
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,556$4,296$5,228
Clean$2,286$3,842$4,677
Average$1,745$2,935$3,576
Rough$1,204$2,027$2,474
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,490$3,898$4,653
Clean$2,227$3,486$4,162
Average$1,700$2,663$3,182
Rough$1,172$1,839$2,201
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,082$3,330$3,998
Clean$1,861$2,978$3,577
Average$1,421$2,274$2,734
Rough$980$1,571$1,892
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,706$2,687$3,213
Clean$1,526$2,403$2,875
Average$1,164$1,835$2,198
Rough$803$1,268$1,520
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma Limited 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,153$4,948$5,910
Clean$2,819$4,425$5,287
Average$2,152$3,380$4,042
Rough$1,484$2,335$2,796
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,995$3,231$3,894
Clean$1,784$2,889$3,483
Average$1,362$2,207$2,663
Rough$939$1,524$1,842
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,272$3,625$4,350
Clean$2,031$3,242$3,892
Average$1,550$2,476$2,975
Rough$1,070$1,711$2,058
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,552$4,011$4,792
Clean$2,282$3,587$4,287
Average$1,742$2,740$3,277
Rough$1,201$1,892$2,267
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,384$2,274$2,752
Clean$1,238$2,034$2,462
Average$945$1,553$1,882
Rough$652$1,073$1,302
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,914$3,044$3,651
Clean$1,712$2,722$3,266
Average$1,307$2,079$2,497
Rough$901$1,436$1,727
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,400$3,836$4,605
Clean$2,146$3,430$4,120
Average$1,638$2,620$3,149
Rough$1,130$1,810$2,179
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,011$3,088$3,665
Clean$1,798$2,762$3,279
Average$1,373$2,110$2,507
Rough$947$1,457$1,734
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,238 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,034 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $652 to $2,752, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.