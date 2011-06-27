Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,186
|$3,424
|$4,088
|Clean
|$1,955
|$3,062
|$3,657
|Average
|$1,492
|$2,339
|$2,796
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,616
|$1,934
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,556
|$4,296
|$5,228
|Clean
|$2,286
|$3,842
|$4,677
|Average
|$1,745
|$2,935
|$3,576
|Rough
|$1,204
|$2,027
|$2,474
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,490
|$3,898
|$4,653
|Clean
|$2,227
|$3,486
|$4,162
|Average
|$1,700
|$2,663
|$3,182
|Rough
|$1,172
|$1,839
|$2,201
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,082
|$3,330
|$3,998
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,978
|$3,577
|Average
|$1,421
|$2,274
|$2,734
|Rough
|$980
|$1,571
|$1,892
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,706
|$2,687
|$3,213
|Clean
|$1,526
|$2,403
|$2,875
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,835
|$2,198
|Rough
|$803
|$1,268
|$1,520
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma Limited 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,153
|$4,948
|$5,910
|Clean
|$2,819
|$4,425
|$5,287
|Average
|$2,152
|$3,380
|$4,042
|Rough
|$1,484
|$2,335
|$2,796
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,995
|$3,231
|$3,894
|Clean
|$1,784
|$2,889
|$3,483
|Average
|$1,362
|$2,207
|$2,663
|Rough
|$939
|$1,524
|$1,842
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma Prerunner 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,272
|$3,625
|$4,350
|Clean
|$2,031
|$3,242
|$3,892
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,476
|$2,975
|Rough
|$1,070
|$1,711
|$2,058
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,552
|$4,011
|$4,792
|Clean
|$2,282
|$3,587
|$4,287
|Average
|$1,742
|$2,740
|$3,277
|Rough
|$1,201
|$1,892
|$2,267
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,274
|$2,752
|Clean
|$1,238
|$2,034
|$2,462
|Average
|$945
|$1,553
|$1,882
|Rough
|$652
|$1,073
|$1,302
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,914
|$3,044
|$3,651
|Clean
|$1,712
|$2,722
|$3,266
|Average
|$1,307
|$2,079
|$2,497
|Rough
|$901
|$1,436
|$1,727
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,400
|$3,836
|$4,605
|Clean
|$2,146
|$3,430
|$4,120
|Average
|$1,638
|$2,620
|$3,149
|Rough
|$1,130
|$1,810
|$2,179
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,011
|$3,088
|$3,665
|Clean
|$1,798
|$2,762
|$3,279
|Average
|$1,373
|$2,110
|$2,507
|Rough
|$947
|$1,457
|$1,734