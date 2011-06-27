Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,904
|$10,439
|$12,058
|Clean
|$8,610
|$10,101
|$11,647
|Average
|$8,023
|$9,424
|$10,826
|Rough
|$7,436
|$8,747
|$10,004
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,437
|$10,942
|$12,535
|Clean
|$9,126
|$10,587
|$12,108
|Average
|$8,504
|$9,878
|$11,253
|Rough
|$7,882
|$9,169
|$10,399
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,031
|$12,465
|$13,997
|Clean
|$10,668
|$12,061
|$13,520
|Average
|$9,940
|$11,253
|$12,566
|Rough
|$9,213
|$10,445
|$11,612