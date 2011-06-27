Estimated values
2005 Chrysler 300 Touring AWD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,114
|$3,090
|$3,626
|Clean
|$1,902
|$2,785
|$3,268
|Average
|$1,477
|$2,175
|$2,551
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,565
|$1,835
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler 300 C Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,214
|$3,366
|$3,996
|Clean
|$1,992
|$3,033
|$3,601
|Average
|$1,547
|$2,369
|$2,812
|Rough
|$1,103
|$1,705
|$2,023
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler 300 C AWD 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,361
|$3,427
|$4,012
|Clean
|$2,124
|$3,088
|$3,616
|Average
|$1,651
|$2,412
|$2,823
|Rough
|$1,177
|$1,736
|$2,031
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 Rwd 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,457
|$10,149
|$12,163
|Clean
|$5,809
|$9,147
|$10,962
|Average
|$4,514
|$7,143
|$8,560
|Rough
|$3,218
|$5,140
|$6,157
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler 300 Touring Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,962
|$2,971
|$3,523
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,678
|$3,175
|Average
|$1,372
|$2,091
|$2,479
|Rough
|$978
|$1,505
|$1,783
Estimated values
2005 Chrysler 300 Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,591
|$2,367
|$2,792
|Clean
|$1,431
|$2,133
|$2,517
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,666
|$1,965
|Rough
|$793
|$1,199
|$1,413