Estimated values
2000 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,865
|$3,222
|$3,967
|Clean
|$1,652
|$2,861
|$3,522
|Average
|$1,226
|$2,139
|$2,631
|Rough
|$800
|$1,416
|$1,741
Estimated values
2000 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,418
|$4,122
|$5,056
|Clean
|$2,142
|$3,660
|$4,489
|Average
|$1,589
|$2,735
|$3,354
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,811
|$2,219
Estimated values
2000 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,267
|$5,089
|$6,090
|Clean
|$2,894
|$4,518
|$5,406
|Average
|$2,148
|$3,377
|$4,039
|Rough
|$1,401
|$2,236
|$2,672
Estimated values
2000 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,486
|$2,380
|$2,871
|Clean
|$1,316
|$2,113
|$2,549
|Average
|$976
|$1,580
|$1,904
|Rough
|$637
|$1,046
|$1,260