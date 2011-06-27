  1. Home
2018 Acura TLX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,661$28,952$31,555
Clean$26,008$28,232$30,755
Average$24,701$26,794$29,156
Rough$23,395$25,355$27,556
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,698$22,927$25,458
Clean$20,191$22,357$24,813
Average$19,176$21,218$23,522
Rough$18,162$20,079$22,232
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,545$30,092$32,985
Clean$26,870$29,345$32,149
Average$25,520$27,849$30,477
Rough$24,170$26,354$28,804
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,632$29,938$32,559
Clean$26,955$29,194$31,734
Average$25,601$27,707$30,083
Rough$24,246$26,219$28,433
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,602$30,169$33,083
Clean$26,926$29,419$32,244
Average$25,573$27,920$30,567
Rough$24,220$26,421$28,890
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,894$25,969$28,328
Clean$23,309$25,324$27,610
Average$22,138$24,034$26,174
Rough$20,966$22,744$24,738
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,546$24,781$27,320
Clean$21,993$24,166$26,628
Average$20,888$22,934$25,243
Rough$19,783$21,703$23,858
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,401$24,676$27,261
Clean$21,852$24,063$26,570
Average$20,754$22,837$25,188
Rough$19,656$21,611$23,806
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,742$29,069$31,715
Clean$26,087$28,347$30,911
Average$24,776$26,903$29,303
Rough$23,465$25,459$27,695
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,563$26,884$29,519
Clean$23,961$26,216$28,771
Average$22,757$24,880$27,274
Rough$21,553$23,544$25,778
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,615$27,935$30,571
Clean$24,987$27,241$29,796
Average$23,732$25,853$28,246
Rough$22,477$24,465$26,697
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,533$28,873$31,532
Clean$25,883$28,156$30,733
Average$24,582$26,721$29,134
Rough$23,282$25,286$27,535
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Acura TLX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,191 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,357 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura TLX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,191 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,357 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Acura TLX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Acura TLX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,191 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,357 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Acura TLX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Acura TLX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Acura TLX ranges from $18,162 to $25,458, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Acura TLX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.