Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,661
|$28,952
|$31,555
|Clean
|$26,008
|$28,232
|$30,755
|Average
|$24,701
|$26,794
|$29,156
|Rough
|$23,395
|$25,355
|$27,556
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,698
|$22,927
|$25,458
|Clean
|$20,191
|$22,357
|$24,813
|Average
|$19,176
|$21,218
|$23,522
|Rough
|$18,162
|$20,079
|$22,232
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec Red 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,545
|$30,092
|$32,985
|Clean
|$26,870
|$29,345
|$32,149
|Average
|$25,520
|$27,849
|$30,477
|Rough
|$24,170
|$26,354
|$28,804
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,632
|$29,938
|$32,559
|Clean
|$26,955
|$29,194
|$31,734
|Average
|$25,601
|$27,707
|$30,083
|Rough
|$24,246
|$26,219
|$28,433
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,602
|$30,169
|$33,083
|Clean
|$26,926
|$29,419
|$32,244
|Average
|$25,573
|$27,920
|$30,567
|Rough
|$24,220
|$26,421
|$28,890
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,894
|$25,969
|$28,328
|Clean
|$23,309
|$25,324
|$27,610
|Average
|$22,138
|$24,034
|$26,174
|Rough
|$20,966
|$22,744
|$24,738
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,546
|$24,781
|$27,320
|Clean
|$21,993
|$24,166
|$26,628
|Average
|$20,888
|$22,934
|$25,243
|Rough
|$19,783
|$21,703
|$23,858
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,401
|$24,676
|$27,261
|Clean
|$21,852
|$24,063
|$26,570
|Average
|$20,754
|$22,837
|$25,188
|Rough
|$19,656
|$21,611
|$23,806
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX A-Spec 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,742
|$29,069
|$31,715
|Clean
|$26,087
|$28,347
|$30,911
|Average
|$24,776
|$26,903
|$29,303
|Rough
|$23,465
|$25,459
|$27,695
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,563
|$26,884
|$29,519
|Clean
|$23,961
|$26,216
|$28,771
|Average
|$22,757
|$24,880
|$27,274
|Rough
|$21,553
|$23,544
|$25,778
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,615
|$27,935
|$30,571
|Clean
|$24,987
|$27,241
|$29,796
|Average
|$23,732
|$25,853
|$28,246
|Rough
|$22,477
|$24,465
|$26,697
Estimated values
2018 Acura TLX Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,533
|$28,873
|$31,532
|Clean
|$25,883
|$28,156
|$30,733
|Average
|$24,582
|$26,721
|$29,134
|Rough
|$23,282
|$25,286
|$27,535