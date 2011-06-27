Estimated values
2012 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,720
|$3,869
|$4,799
|Clean
|$2,550
|$3,628
|$4,483
|Average
|$2,208
|$3,145
|$3,853
|Rough
|$1,866
|$2,662
|$3,222
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,857
|$4,083
|$5,074
|Clean
|$2,677
|$3,828
|$4,740
|Average
|$2,319
|$3,319
|$4,074
|Rough
|$1,960
|$2,809
|$3,407
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,635
|$5,181
|$6,429
|Clean
|$3,407
|$4,857
|$6,007
|Average
|$2,951
|$4,211
|$5,162
|Rough
|$2,494
|$3,564
|$4,317
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,429
|$4,880
|$6,053
|Clean
|$3,214
|$4,575
|$5,655
|Average
|$2,783
|$3,966
|$4,860
|Rough
|$2,353
|$3,357
|$4,065
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,395
|$4,890
|$6,096
|Clean
|$3,182
|$4,585
|$5,695
|Average
|$2,755
|$3,974
|$4,894
|Rough
|$2,329
|$3,364
|$4,093
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,506
|$5,259
|$6,668
|Clean
|$3,286
|$4,931
|$6,230
|Average
|$2,846
|$4,275
|$5,354
|Rough
|$2,405
|$3,618
|$4,478
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,124
|$4,439
|$5,502
|Clean
|$2,928
|$4,162
|$5,140
|Average
|$2,535
|$3,608
|$4,417
|Rough
|$2,143
|$3,054
|$3,694