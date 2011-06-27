Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,203
|$25,030
|$26,042
|Clean
|$23,757
|$24,565
|$25,553
|Average
|$22,865
|$23,634
|$24,575
|Rough
|$21,972
|$22,703
|$23,598
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,301
|$22,044
|$22,952
|Clean
|$20,908
|$21,634
|$22,521
|Average
|$20,123
|$20,814
|$21,659
|Rough
|$19,338
|$19,994
|$20,798
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,864
|$16,852
|$18,061
|Clean
|$15,571
|$16,539
|$17,722
|Average
|$14,987
|$15,912
|$17,044
|Rough
|$14,402
|$15,285
|$16,366
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,062
|$29,775
|$30,646
|Clean
|$28,526
|$29,222
|$30,071
|Average
|$27,455
|$28,114
|$28,920
|Rough
|$26,383
|$27,007
|$27,770
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,997
|$20,212
|$21,698
|Clean
|$18,647
|$19,836
|$21,291
|Average
|$17,946
|$19,084
|$20,476
|Rough
|$17,246
|$18,333
|$19,662
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,301
|$21,145
|$22,176
|Clean
|$19,927
|$20,752
|$21,760
|Average
|$19,178
|$19,965
|$20,927
|Rough
|$18,430
|$19,179
|$20,095
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,324
|$25,138
|$26,135
|Clean
|$23,875
|$24,671
|$25,644
|Average
|$22,979
|$23,736
|$24,663
|Rough
|$22,082
|$22,801
|$23,682
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,797
|$24,531
|$25,429
|Clean
|$23,358
|$24,074
|$24,951
|Average
|$22,481
|$23,162
|$23,997
|Rough
|$21,603
|$22,250
|$23,042
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,747
|$23,746
|$24,968
|Clean
|$22,328
|$23,304
|$24,500
|Average
|$21,489
|$22,421
|$23,562
|Rough
|$20,650
|$21,538
|$22,625
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,021
|$26,638
|$27,391
|Clean
|$25,542
|$26,143
|$26,877
|Average
|$24,582
|$25,152
|$25,848
|Rough
|$23,623
|$24,161
|$24,820
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,971
|$27,743
|$28,686
|Clean
|$26,474
|$27,227
|$28,148
|Average
|$25,479
|$26,195
|$27,071
|Rough
|$24,485
|$25,163
|$25,994
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,019
|$22,029
|$23,263
|Clean
|$20,631
|$21,619
|$22,827
|Average
|$19,856
|$20,800
|$21,953
|Rough
|$19,081
|$19,981
|$21,080
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,507
|$22,396
|$23,481
|Clean
|$21,110
|$21,979
|$23,041
|Average
|$20,317
|$21,146
|$22,159
|Rough
|$19,524
|$20,313
|$21,278
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,080
|$28,839
|$29,766
|Clean
|$27,563
|$28,303
|$29,207
|Average
|$26,528
|$27,230
|$28,090
|Rough
|$25,492
|$26,157
|$26,972
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,516
|$23,555
|$24,825
|Clean
|$22,101
|$23,117
|$24,359
|Average
|$21,271
|$22,241
|$23,427
|Rough
|$20,441
|$21,365
|$22,495
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,625
|$22,499
|$23,569
|Clean
|$21,226
|$22,081
|$23,127
|Average
|$20,429
|$21,244
|$22,242
|Rough
|$19,631
|$20,407
|$21,357
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,025
|$19,062
|$20,329
|Clean
|$17,692
|$18,707
|$19,947
|Average
|$17,028
|$17,998
|$19,184
|Rough
|$16,363
|$17,289
|$18,421
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,383
|$25,148
|$26,082
|Clean
|$23,933
|$24,680
|$25,593
|Average
|$23,034
|$23,745
|$24,614
|Rough
|$22,135
|$22,809
|$23,634
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,490
|$27,094
|$27,831
|Clean
|$26,001
|$26,590
|$27,308
|Average
|$25,025
|$25,582
|$26,263
|Rough
|$24,048
|$24,574
|$25,219
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,311
|$28,329
|$29,572
|Clean
|$26,808
|$27,802
|$29,017
|Average
|$25,801
|$26,748
|$27,906
|Rough
|$24,794
|$25,695
|$26,796
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,442
|$21,587
|$22,986
|Clean
|$20,065
|$21,185
|$22,555
|Average
|$19,311
|$20,383
|$21,692
|Rough
|$18,558
|$19,580
|$20,829