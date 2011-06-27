  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,203$25,030$26,042
Clean$23,757$24,565$25,553
Average$22,865$23,634$24,575
Rough$21,972$22,703$23,598
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,301$22,044$22,952
Clean$20,908$21,634$22,521
Average$20,123$20,814$21,659
Rough$19,338$19,994$20,798
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,864$16,852$18,061
Clean$15,571$16,539$17,722
Average$14,987$15,912$17,044
Rough$14,402$15,285$16,366
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,062$29,775$30,646
Clean$28,526$29,222$30,071
Average$27,455$28,114$28,920
Rough$26,383$27,007$27,770
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,997$20,212$21,698
Clean$18,647$19,836$21,291
Average$17,946$19,084$20,476
Rough$17,246$18,333$19,662
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,301$21,145$22,176
Clean$19,927$20,752$21,760
Average$19,178$19,965$20,927
Rough$18,430$19,179$20,095
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,324$25,138$26,135
Clean$23,875$24,671$25,644
Average$22,979$23,736$24,663
Rough$22,082$22,801$23,682
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,797$24,531$25,429
Clean$23,358$24,074$24,951
Average$22,481$23,162$23,997
Rough$21,603$22,250$23,042
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,747$23,746$24,968
Clean$22,328$23,304$24,500
Average$21,489$22,421$23,562
Rough$20,650$21,538$22,625
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,021$26,638$27,391
Clean$25,542$26,143$26,877
Average$24,582$25,152$25,848
Rough$23,623$24,161$24,820
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,971$27,743$28,686
Clean$26,474$27,227$28,148
Average$25,479$26,195$27,071
Rough$24,485$25,163$25,994
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,019$22,029$23,263
Clean$20,631$21,619$22,827
Average$19,856$20,800$21,953
Rough$19,081$19,981$21,080
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,507$22,396$23,481
Clean$21,110$21,979$23,041
Average$20,317$21,146$22,159
Rough$19,524$20,313$21,278
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,080$28,839$29,766
Clean$27,563$28,303$29,207
Average$26,528$27,230$28,090
Rough$25,492$26,157$26,972
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,516$23,555$24,825
Clean$22,101$23,117$24,359
Average$21,271$22,241$23,427
Rough$20,441$21,365$22,495
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,625$22,499$23,569
Clean$21,226$22,081$23,127
Average$20,429$21,244$22,242
Rough$19,631$20,407$21,357
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,025$19,062$20,329
Clean$17,692$18,707$19,947
Average$17,028$17,998$19,184
Rough$16,363$17,289$18,421
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,383$25,148$26,082
Clean$23,933$24,680$25,593
Average$23,034$23,745$24,614
Rough$22,135$22,809$23,634
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,490$27,094$27,831
Clean$26,001$26,590$27,308
Average$25,025$25,582$26,263
Rough$24,048$24,574$25,219
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,311$28,329$29,572
Clean$26,808$27,802$29,017
Average$25,801$26,748$27,906
Rough$24,794$25,695$26,796
Estimated values

2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,442$21,587$22,986
Clean$20,065$21,185$22,555
Average$19,311$20,383$21,692
Rough$18,558$19,580$20,829
Sell my 2019 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,571 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,539 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,571 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,539 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,571 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,539 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Nissan Frontier ranges from $14,402 to $18,061, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.