Estimated values
2016 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,040
|$23,136
|$25,293
|Clean
|$20,422
|$22,448
|$24,514
|Average
|$19,188
|$21,072
|$22,956
|Rough
|$17,954
|$19,697
|$21,399
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,669
|$21,982
|$24,355
|Clean
|$19,092
|$21,329
|$23,605
|Average
|$17,938
|$20,022
|$22,105
|Rough
|$16,784
|$18,715
|$20,605
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac SRX Standard 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,420
|$18,552
|$20,735
|Clean
|$15,939
|$18,000
|$20,097
|Average
|$14,975
|$16,897
|$18,820
|Rough
|$14,012
|$15,794
|$17,542
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac SRX Performance 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,798
|$22,003
|$24,267
|Clean
|$19,217
|$21,349
|$23,520
|Average
|$18,055
|$20,040
|$22,025
|Rough
|$16,894
|$18,732
|$20,531
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac SRX Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,100
|$22,128
|$24,215
|Clean
|$19,511
|$21,470
|$23,469
|Average
|$18,331
|$20,154
|$21,978
|Rough
|$17,152
|$18,839
|$20,486
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,442
|$21,607
|$23,831
|Clean
|$18,871
|$20,964
|$23,097
|Average
|$17,731
|$19,680
|$21,629
|Rough
|$16,590
|$18,395
|$20,162
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac SRX Luxury 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,138
|$20,232
|$22,380
|Clean
|$17,606
|$19,630
|$21,691
|Average
|$16,542
|$18,427
|$20,313
|Rough
|$15,478
|$17,224
|$18,934