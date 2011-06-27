Estimated values
1995 Buick LeSabre Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,351
|$1,683
|Clean
|$619
|$1,193
|$1,491
|Average
|$451
|$877
|$1,107
|Rough
|$284
|$561
|$722
1995 Buick LeSabre Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$636
|$1,328
|$1,683
|Clean
|$561
|$1,173
|$1,491
|Average
|$409
|$862
|$1,107
|Rough
|$257
|$552
|$722