2009 Nissan Versa Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,469$1,978$2,290
Clean$1,346$1,817$2,102
Average$1,099$1,494$1,726
Rough$853$1,170$1,349
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,800$3,016$3,748
Clean$1,649$2,770$3,440
Average$1,347$2,277$2,824
Rough$1,045$1,784$2,208
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,446$3,676$4,420
Clean$2,241$3,376$4,057
Average$1,831$2,775$3,331
Rough$1,420$2,175$2,604
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,131$1,461$1,664
Clean$1,036$1,341$1,528
Average$847$1,103$1,254
Rough$657$864$981
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,062$3,263$3,987
Clean$1,889$2,996$3,660
Average$1,543$2,463$3,005
Rough$1,198$1,930$2,349
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,898$2,804$3,354
Clean$1,739$2,575$3,078
Average$1,420$2,117$2,527
Rough$1,102$1,659$1,976
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,919$2,835$3,390
Clean$1,758$2,604$3,112
Average$1,436$2,141$2,555
Rough$1,114$1,677$1,998
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,007$2,993$3,590
Clean$1,838$2,748$3,295
Average$1,502$2,259$2,705
Rough$1,165$1,770$2,115
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,228$3,264$3,891
Clean$2,041$2,997$3,572
Average$1,667$2,464$2,932
Rough$1,294$1,931$2,293
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa FE+ 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,466$1,714$1,872
Clean$1,343$1,574$1,718
Average$1,097$1,294$1,411
Rough$851$1,014$1,103
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Nissan Versa on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Nissan Versa with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,770 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
