Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$1,978
|$2,290
|Clean
|$1,346
|$1,817
|$2,102
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,494
|$1,726
|Rough
|$853
|$1,170
|$1,349
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,800
|$3,016
|$3,748
|Clean
|$1,649
|$2,770
|$3,440
|Average
|$1,347
|$2,277
|$2,824
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,784
|$2,208
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,446
|$3,676
|$4,420
|Clean
|$2,241
|$3,376
|$4,057
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,775
|$3,331
|Rough
|$1,420
|$2,175
|$2,604
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$1,461
|$1,664
|Clean
|$1,036
|$1,341
|$1,528
|Average
|$847
|$1,103
|$1,254
|Rough
|$657
|$864
|$981
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,062
|$3,263
|$3,987
|Clean
|$1,889
|$2,996
|$3,660
|Average
|$1,543
|$2,463
|$3,005
|Rough
|$1,198
|$1,930
|$2,349
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,898
|$2,804
|$3,354
|Clean
|$1,739
|$2,575
|$3,078
|Average
|$1,420
|$2,117
|$2,527
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,659
|$1,976
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,919
|$2,835
|$3,390
|Clean
|$1,758
|$2,604
|$3,112
|Average
|$1,436
|$2,141
|$2,555
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,677
|$1,998
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$2,993
|$3,590
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,748
|$3,295
|Average
|$1,502
|$2,259
|$2,705
|Rough
|$1,165
|$1,770
|$2,115
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,228
|$3,264
|$3,891
|Clean
|$2,041
|$2,997
|$3,572
|Average
|$1,667
|$2,464
|$2,932
|Rough
|$1,294
|$1,931
|$2,293
Estimated values
2009 Nissan Versa FE+ 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,466
|$1,714
|$1,872
|Clean
|$1,343
|$1,574
|$1,718
|Average
|$1,097
|$1,294
|$1,411
|Rough
|$851
|$1,014
|$1,103