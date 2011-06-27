  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Performance 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,938$6,819$8,446
Clean$3,543$6,146$7,599
Average$2,751$4,801$5,905
Rough$1,960$3,456$4,211
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,252$8,354$10,118
Clean$4,724$7,530$9,103
Average$3,669$5,882$7,074
Rough$2,614$4,233$5,045
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,059$7,860$9,456
Clean$4,550$7,085$8,508
Average$3,534$5,534$6,611
Rough$2,518$3,983$4,715
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,124$7,843$9,395
Clean$4,609$7,069$8,453
Average$3,580$5,522$6,569
Rough$2,550$3,975$4,685
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,710$7,048$8,385
Clean$4,237$6,353$7,544
Average$3,290$4,962$5,863
Rough$2,344$3,572$4,181
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,247$8,157$9,814
Clean$4,720$7,352$8,830
Average$3,666$5,743$6,862
Rough$2,611$4,134$4,894
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,020$7,987$9,673
Clean$4,516$7,199$8,703
Average$3,507$5,623$6,763
Rough$2,499$4,048$4,823
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,912$7,813$9,463
Clean$4,419$7,043$8,514
Average$3,432$5,501$6,616
Rough$2,445$3,960$4,719
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,456$7,636$9,434
Clean$4,008$6,883$8,488
Average$3,113$5,376$6,596
Rough$2,218$3,870$4,704
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,190$7,692$9,125
Clean$4,669$6,933$8,210
Average$3,626$5,415$6,380
Rough$2,583$3,898$4,550
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,281$8,172$9,820
Clean$4,750$7,366$8,836
Average$3,689$5,753$6,866
Rough$2,628$4,141$4,897
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Nissan 350Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,008 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,883 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 350Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,008 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,883 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Nissan 350Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,008 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,883 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Nissan 350Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Nissan 350Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Nissan 350Z ranges from $2,218 to $9,434, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Nissan 350Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.