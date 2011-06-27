Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Performance 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,938
|$6,819
|$8,446
|Clean
|$3,543
|$6,146
|$7,599
|Average
|$2,751
|$4,801
|$5,905
|Rough
|$1,960
|$3,456
|$4,211
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,252
|$8,354
|$10,118
|Clean
|$4,724
|$7,530
|$9,103
|Average
|$3,669
|$5,882
|$7,074
|Rough
|$2,614
|$4,233
|$5,045
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,059
|$7,860
|$9,456
|Clean
|$4,550
|$7,085
|$8,508
|Average
|$3,534
|$5,534
|$6,611
|Rough
|$2,518
|$3,983
|$4,715
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Track 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,124
|$7,843
|$9,395
|Clean
|$4,609
|$7,069
|$8,453
|Average
|$3,580
|$5,522
|$6,569
|Rough
|$2,550
|$3,975
|$4,685
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,710
|$7,048
|$8,385
|Clean
|$4,237
|$6,353
|$7,544
|Average
|$3,290
|$4,962
|$5,863
|Rough
|$2,344
|$3,572
|$4,181
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,247
|$8,157
|$9,814
|Clean
|$4,720
|$7,352
|$8,830
|Average
|$3,666
|$5,743
|$6,862
|Rough
|$2,611
|$4,134
|$4,894
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,020
|$7,987
|$9,673
|Clean
|$4,516
|$7,199
|$8,703
|Average
|$3,507
|$5,623
|$6,763
|Rough
|$2,499
|$4,048
|$4,823
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,912
|$7,813
|$9,463
|Clean
|$4,419
|$7,043
|$8,514
|Average
|$3,432
|$5,501
|$6,616
|Rough
|$2,445
|$3,960
|$4,719
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,456
|$7,636
|$9,434
|Clean
|$4,008
|$6,883
|$8,488
|Average
|$3,113
|$5,376
|$6,596
|Rough
|$2,218
|$3,870
|$4,704
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,190
|$7,692
|$9,125
|Clean
|$4,669
|$6,933
|$8,210
|Average
|$3,626
|$5,415
|$6,380
|Rough
|$2,583
|$3,898
|$4,550
Estimated values
2004 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Roadster (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,281
|$8,172
|$9,820
|Clean
|$4,750
|$7,366
|$8,836
|Average
|$3,689
|$5,753
|$6,866
|Rough
|$2,628
|$4,141
|$4,897