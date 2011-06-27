Estimated values
1999 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$2,610
|$3,189
|Clean
|$1,350
|$2,309
|$2,824
|Average
|$991
|$1,707
|$2,094
|Rough
|$632
|$1,105
|$1,364
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,615
|$2,768
|$3,386
|Clean
|$1,426
|$2,449
|$2,998
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,810
|$2,223
|Rough
|$667
|$1,172
|$1,448
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Corolla VE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,409
|$2,525
|$3,122
|Clean
|$1,243
|$2,234
|$2,764
|Average
|$912
|$1,652
|$2,050
|Rough
|$582
|$1,069
|$1,335