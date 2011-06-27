Estimated values
2003 Cadillac Escalade AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,214
|$2,932
|$3,306
|Clean
|$2,028
|$2,684
|$3,029
|Average
|$1,654
|$2,187
|$2,474
|Rough
|$1,281
|$1,690
|$1,920
Estimated values
2003 Cadillac Escalade Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,297
|$3,256
|$3,757
|Clean
|$2,104
|$2,980
|$3,442
|Average
|$1,717
|$2,428
|$2,812
|Rough
|$1,329
|$1,876
|$2,182