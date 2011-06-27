Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Limited AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,062
|$3,271
|$3,908
|Clean
|$1,880
|$2,979
|$3,563
|Average
|$1,515
|$2,397
|$2,872
|Rough
|$1,150
|$1,814
|$2,182
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,848
|$2,709
|$3,162
|Clean
|$1,685
|$2,468
|$2,883
|Average
|$1,358
|$1,985
|$2,324
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,502
|$1,765
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,589
|$3,001
|Clean
|$1,642
|$2,358
|$2,736
|Average
|$1,323
|$1,897
|$2,206
|Rough
|$1,005
|$1,436
|$1,675
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,352
|$1,806
|$2,043
|Clean
|$1,233
|$1,646
|$1,863
|Average
|$994
|$1,324
|$1,502
|Rough
|$754
|$1,002
|$1,141
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$2,836
|$3,333
|Clean
|$1,725
|$2,584
|$3,039
|Average
|$1,390
|$2,078
|$2,450
|Rough
|$1,056
|$1,573
|$1,861
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLS Sport AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,535
|$2,304
|$2,707
|Clean
|$1,399
|$2,098
|$2,468
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,688
|$1,990
|Rough
|$856
|$1,277
|$1,511
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT Sport AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,501
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,532
|$2,278
|$2,673
|Average
|$1,235
|$1,833
|$2,155
|Rough
|$938
|$1,387
|$1,637
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,758
|$2,616
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,603
|$2,383
|$2,796
|Average
|$1,292
|$1,917
|$2,254
|Rough
|$981
|$1,451
|$1,712
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,777
|$2,672
|$3,143
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,434
|$2,866
|Average
|$1,306
|$1,958
|$2,310
|Rough
|$992
|$1,482
|$1,755
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLS Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,534
|$2,376
|$2,821
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,165
|$2,572
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,741
|$2,073
|Rough
|$856
|$1,318
|$1,575
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,736
|$2,567
|$3,005
|Clean
|$1,582
|$2,338
|$2,739
|Average
|$1,275
|$1,881
|$2,208
|Rough
|$968
|$1,423
|$1,677
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,743
|$3,234
|Clean
|$1,650
|$2,498
|$2,948
|Average
|$1,330
|$2,010
|$2,377
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,521
|$1,805
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,506
|$2,982
|Clean
|$1,459
|$2,283
|$2,719
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,836
|$2,192
|Rough
|$893
|$1,390
|$1,665
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,404
|$1,949
|$2,234
|Clean
|$1,279
|$1,775
|$2,037
|Average
|$1,031
|$1,428
|$1,642
|Rough
|$783
|$1,081
|$1,247
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,843
|$2,809
|$3,317
|Clean
|$1,680
|$2,559
|$3,024
|Average
|$1,355
|$2,058
|$2,437
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,558
|$1,851
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,827
|$2,643
|$3,071
|Clean
|$1,665
|$2,408
|$2,800
|Average
|$1,342
|$1,937
|$2,257
|Rough
|$1,019
|$1,466
|$1,714
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$2,529
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,553
|$2,304
|$2,702
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,853
|$2,178
|Rough
|$951
|$1,403
|$1,654
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLS AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,265
|$2,611
|Clean
|$1,464
|$2,063
|$2,380
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,660
|$1,919
|Rough
|$896
|$1,256
|$1,457
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,740
|$2,612
|$3,072
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,380
|$2,800
|Average
|$1,279
|$1,914
|$2,257
|Rough
|$971
|$1,449
|$1,715
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,923
|$2,930
|$3,459
|Clean
|$1,753
|$2,669
|$3,154
|Average
|$1,413
|$2,147
|$2,542
|Rough
|$1,073
|$1,625
|$1,931
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,067
|$2,881
|$3,308
|Clean
|$1,884
|$2,625
|$3,016
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,111
|$2,431
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,598
|$1,847
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Limited AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,564
|$2,100
|$2,379
|Clean
|$1,425
|$1,913
|$2,169
|Average
|$1,149
|$1,539
|$1,748
|Rough
|$872
|$1,164
|$1,328
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,960
|$2,805
|$3,249
|Clean
|$1,787
|$2,555
|$2,962
|Average
|$1,440
|$2,056
|$2,388
|Rough
|$1,094
|$1,556
|$1,814
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,653
|$2,362
|$2,734
|Clean
|$1,507
|$2,152
|$2,492
|Average
|$1,215
|$1,731
|$2,009
|Rough
|$922
|$1,310
|$1,526
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,922
|$2,892
|$3,401
|Clean
|$1,752
|$2,634
|$3,101
|Average
|$1,412
|$2,119
|$2,500
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,604
|$1,899
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT Sport AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$2,529
|$2,964
|Clean
|$1,553
|$2,304
|$2,702
|Average
|$1,252
|$1,853
|$2,178
|Rough
|$951
|$1,403
|$1,654
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLS Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,701
|$2,568
|$3,024
|Clean
|$1,551
|$2,339
|$2,757
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,882
|$2,222
|Rough
|$949
|$1,424
|$1,688
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,836
|$2,708
|$3,167
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,467
|$2,887
|Average
|$1,349
|$1,984
|$2,327
|Rough
|$1,025
|$1,502
|$1,768
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,457
|$2,895
|Clean
|$1,481
|$2,238
|$2,639
|Average
|$1,194
|$1,800
|$2,128
|Rough
|$906
|$1,362
|$1,616
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer NBX 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,501
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,532
|$2,278
|$2,673
|Average
|$1,235
|$1,833
|$2,155
|Rough
|$938
|$1,387
|$1,637
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,023
|$3,015
|$3,537
|Clean
|$1,844
|$2,746
|$3,225
|Average
|$1,486
|$2,209
|$2,600
|Rough
|$1,129
|$1,672
|$1,975
Estimated values
2004 Ford Explorer XLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,715
|$2,577
|$3,030
|Clean
|$1,564
|$2,347
|$2,762
|Average
|$1,260
|$1,888
|$2,227
|Rough
|$957
|$1,429
|$1,691