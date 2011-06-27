Estimated values
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,918
|$4,579
|$5,732
|Clean
|$2,799
|$4,391
|$5,469
|Average
|$2,561
|$4,014
|$4,944
|Rough
|$2,324
|$3,638
|$4,420
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,904
|$4,092
|$4,929
|Clean
|$2,786
|$3,923
|$4,703
|Average
|$2,549
|$3,587
|$4,252
|Rough
|$2,313
|$3,250
|$3,800
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Hero 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,891
|$4,090
|$4,933
|Clean
|$2,774
|$3,921
|$4,707
|Average
|$2,538
|$3,585
|$4,256
|Rough
|$2,303
|$3,249
|$3,804
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,780
|$4,077
|$4,985
|Clean
|$2,667
|$3,909
|$4,756
|Average
|$2,441
|$3,574
|$4,300
|Rough
|$2,214
|$3,238
|$3,843
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,986
|$4,110
|$4,905
|Clean
|$2,865
|$3,941
|$4,681
|Average
|$2,622
|$3,603
|$4,232
|Rough
|$2,378
|$3,265
|$3,782