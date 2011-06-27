Estimated values
2013 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,396
|$7,300
|$8,906
|Clean
|$5,203
|$7,031
|$8,559
|Average
|$4,818
|$6,493
|$7,864
|Rough
|$4,433
|$5,954
|$7,170
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Journey SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,017
|$8,052
|$9,766
|Clean
|$5,802
|$7,755
|$9,385
|Average
|$5,373
|$7,161
|$8,624
|Rough
|$4,943
|$6,567
|$7,863
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,289
|$9,535
|$11,432
|Clean
|$7,028
|$9,184
|$10,986
|Average
|$6,508
|$8,480
|$10,095
|Rough
|$5,988
|$7,777
|$9,204
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,534
|$9,960
|$12,006
|Clean
|$7,265
|$9,593
|$11,538
|Average
|$6,727
|$8,858
|$10,602
|Rough
|$6,190
|$8,123
|$9,666
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Journey SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,870
|$6,668
|$8,182
|Clean
|$4,696
|$6,422
|$7,863
|Average
|$4,348
|$5,930
|$7,225
|Rough
|$4,001
|$5,438
|$6,587
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Journey Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,686
|$9,200
|$11,315
|Clean
|$6,447
|$8,860
|$10,874
|Average
|$5,970
|$8,182
|$9,992
|Rough
|$5,493
|$7,503
|$9,110
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Journey R/T 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,668
|$8,791
|$10,582
|Clean
|$6,430
|$8,467
|$10,170
|Average
|$5,954
|$7,818
|$9,345
|Rough
|$5,478
|$7,170
|$8,520