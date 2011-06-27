  1. Home
2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lively and precise handling dynamics, scores high on the fun scale, available SMT transmission, affordable compared to other European-brand roadsters.
  • Severe lack of storage space, bland interior design, not many safety features available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though better suited as a weekend car than a daily driver, the MR2 Spyder is the perfect alternative for those suffering from Mazda Miata burnout.

2005 Highlights

Say good-bye to the MR2 (again). This is the final year of production for the fun, little convertible. The only changes this year are to the audio system, which now has an amber-colored display screen and a standard six-disc CD changer in place of the cassette player.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun and Practical
Mike W,08/15/2009
I bought my Spyder with 8,666 miles on it in December 2007. I had first looked at a Spyder several years earlier. I almost couldn't believe my ears when the Carmax salesman told me it had no trunk; I had never heard of a car without a trunk. I passed on it at that time because I thought having a trunk was important. But I'm still single, so I figured what the heck, I have no one I need to please -- I'll buy what I want and put the groceries in the passenger seat. Obviously, the car is fun. It's also more economical than a Miata because it uses regular unleaded gas, and I average about 28.5 mpg in the summer, about 27 in the winter. This car is fine in the snow with snow tires.
I'll die in this car
Rodney,08/09/2005
Purchased a new MR2 a few weeks ago when I heard they were going out of production. Have wanted one for several years and finally bit. I drove HW20 across northern WA last week and it was heaven. 6 hours of twisted mountain roads with the top down. Car has adequate power for what I want, and does it turn. It's just perfect: predictable when pushed in corners, rock solid cruising at 100mph, settled over uneven pavement, fun to drive to work, looks great with the adorable blonde beside me. This is a special type of sports car to me: mid-engine, rear drive, lightweight, modestly priced. I love X1-9s, 914s, 1st generation MR2s. It's sad no one's making one now.
Best car ever!!!
angela45,11/18/2014
2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
I had a 2004 MR2 with the SMT that I totaled in 2013 and went shopping for another car. With everything else out there, I finally settled on a 2005 MR2 with the five-speed transmission, and had it shipped it from New Jersey to California. I bought the 2005 because I had never loved driving before I drove the MR2 Spyder! Every Saturday and Sunday, I get in the car and do 60-mile loops just do drive it. It's really that much fun. My husband and kids don't even question it anymore. And I've owned these for 10 years now! Driving it never gets old!
Hard to Beat
Spyder Man,01/01/2009
Purchased my green/tan Spyder in Texas when I worked at Texas Tech. Would of course have purchased the Phantom if available (black and red). Learned early on from a friend I could flip the top back without getting out and have it lock in most instances - no apparent damage. This made me want to put the top down whenever possible. Handle - goes where you point it. Great acceleration leaving cars behind at lights without many RPM. Criticized for storage but drove it to Maine with enough clothes packed in to work indefinitely. Really enjoyed running 80 much of the time. OE Bridgestones being replaced at 18k under a warranty that came with the car. Pondering adding sports muffler.
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6400 rpm
More about the 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder

Used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder Overview

The Used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder is offered in the following submodels: MR2 Spyder Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder.

Can't find a used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota MR2 Spyder for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,627.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,873.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota MR2 Spyder for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,536.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,194.

