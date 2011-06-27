I bought my Spyder with 8,666 miles on it in December 2007. I had first looked at a Spyder several years earlier. I almost couldn't believe my ears when the Carmax salesman told me it had no trunk; I had never heard of a car without a trunk. I passed on it at that time because I thought having a trunk was important. But I'm still single, so I figured what the heck, I have no one I need to please -- I'll buy what I want and put the groceries in the passenger seat. Obviously, the car is fun. It's also more economical than a Miata because it uses regular unleaded gas, and I average about 28.5 mpg in the summer, about 27 in the winter. This car is fine in the snow with snow tires.

Read more