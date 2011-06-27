Estimated values
2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,280
|$7,194
|$8,302
|Clean
|$4,758
|$6,492
|$7,477
|Average
|$3,715
|$5,088
|$5,827
|Rough
|$2,671
|$3,683
|$4,177
2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,204
|$8,941
|$10,511
|Clean
|$5,591
|$8,068
|$9,466
|Average
|$4,365
|$6,323
|$7,377
|Rough
|$3,139
|$4,578
|$5,289