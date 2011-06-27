  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Celica
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Celica
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Toyota Celica Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,020$4,695$5,642
Clean$2,705$4,212$5,053
Average$2,075$3,245$3,876
Rough$1,444$2,278$2,698
Sell my 2004 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,651$4,404$5,391
Clean$2,374$3,951$4,828
Average$1,821$3,044$3,703
Rough$1,268$2,137$2,578
Sell my 2004 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,274$4,557$5,292
Clean$2,932$4,087$4,740
Average$2,249$3,149$3,635
Rough$1,565$2,211$2,531
Sell my 2004 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,849$5,459$6,380
Clean$3,447$4,897$5,714
Average$2,644$3,773$4,382
Rough$1,840$2,649$3,051
Sell my 2004 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,734$5,529$6,549
Clean$3,345$4,959$5,865
Average$2,565$3,821$4,499
Rough$1,786$2,683$3,132
Sell my 2004 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,742$5,319$6,221
Clean$3,352$4,772$5,572
Average$2,570$3,677$4,273
Rough$1,789$2,581$2,975
Sell my 2004 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,171$4,563$5,356
Clean$2,840$4,093$4,797
Average$2,178$3,154$3,679
Rough$1,516$2,214$2,561
Sell my 2004 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,049$4,400$5,171
Clean$2,731$3,947$4,632
Average$2,094$3,041$3,552
Rough$1,458$2,135$2,473
Sell my 2004 Toyota Celica with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Celica near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota Celica on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Celica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,705 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,212 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Celica is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Celica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,705 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,212 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Toyota Celica, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Celica with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,705 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,212 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Toyota Celica. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Toyota Celica and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Toyota Celica ranges from $1,444 to $5,642, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Toyota Celica is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.