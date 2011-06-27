Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,020
|$4,695
|$5,642
|Clean
|$2,705
|$4,212
|$5,053
|Average
|$2,075
|$3,245
|$3,876
|Rough
|$1,444
|$2,278
|$2,698
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,651
|$4,404
|$5,391
|Clean
|$2,374
|$3,951
|$4,828
|Average
|$1,821
|$3,044
|$3,703
|Rough
|$1,268
|$2,137
|$2,578
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,274
|$4,557
|$5,292
|Clean
|$2,932
|$4,087
|$4,740
|Average
|$2,249
|$3,149
|$3,635
|Rough
|$1,565
|$2,211
|$2,531
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,849
|$5,459
|$6,380
|Clean
|$3,447
|$4,897
|$5,714
|Average
|$2,644
|$3,773
|$4,382
|Rough
|$1,840
|$2,649
|$3,051
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,734
|$5,529
|$6,549
|Clean
|$3,345
|$4,959
|$5,865
|Average
|$2,565
|$3,821
|$4,499
|Rough
|$1,786
|$2,683
|$3,132
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GTS 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,742
|$5,319
|$6,221
|Clean
|$3,352
|$4,772
|$5,572
|Average
|$2,570
|$3,677
|$4,273
|Rough
|$1,789
|$2,581
|$2,975
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,171
|$4,563
|$5,356
|Clean
|$2,840
|$4,093
|$4,797
|Average
|$2,178
|$3,154
|$3,679
|Rough
|$1,516
|$2,214
|$2,561
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback w/Action Package (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,049
|$4,400
|$5,171
|Clean
|$2,731
|$3,947
|$4,632
|Average
|$2,094
|$3,041
|$3,552
|Rough
|$1,458
|$2,135
|$2,473