Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,718
|$18,279
|$20,038
|Clean
|$16,128
|$17,650
|$19,303
|Average
|$14,949
|$16,391
|$17,834
|Rough
|$13,770
|$15,133
|$16,364
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,756
|$15,299
|$17,007
|Clean
|$13,271
|$14,772
|$16,384
|Average
|$12,301
|$13,719
|$15,136
|Rough
|$11,331
|$12,665
|$13,889
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,519
|$13,890
|$15,412
|Clean
|$12,078
|$13,411
|$14,846
|Average
|$11,195
|$12,455
|$13,716
|Rough
|$10,312
|$11,499
|$12,586
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,936
|$15,325
|$16,881
|Clean
|$13,444
|$14,797
|$16,262
|Average
|$12,461
|$13,742
|$15,024
|Rough
|$11,478
|$12,687
|$13,786
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,636
|$17,143
|$18,835
|Clean
|$15,084
|$16,553
|$18,145
|Average
|$13,982
|$15,372
|$16,763
|Rough
|$12,879
|$14,192
|$15,382
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,066
|$14,488
|$16,069
|Clean
|$12,606
|$13,990
|$15,480
|Average
|$11,684
|$12,992
|$14,301
|Rough
|$10,762
|$11,995
|$13,123
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,597
|$16,143
|$17,865
|Clean
|$14,083
|$15,587
|$17,210
|Average
|$13,053
|$14,476
|$15,899
|Rough
|$12,023
|$13,364
|$14,589