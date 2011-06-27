Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,190
|$14,180
|$16,207
|Clean
|$11,696
|$13,614
|$15,534
|Average
|$10,709
|$12,482
|$14,187
|Rough
|$9,721
|$11,351
|$12,840
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,528
|$12,368
|$14,238
|Clean
|$10,101
|$11,875
|$13,647
|Average
|$9,248
|$10,888
|$12,463
|Rough
|$8,395
|$9,900
|$11,280
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,128
|$12,958
|$14,825
|Clean
|$10,677
|$12,441
|$14,209
|Average
|$9,775
|$11,407
|$12,977
|Rough
|$8,873
|$10,373
|$11,745
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,509
|$16,582
|$18,709
|Clean
|$13,922
|$15,920
|$17,932
|Average
|$12,746
|$14,597
|$16,377
|Rough
|$11,570
|$13,273
|$14,822
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,305
|$12,109
|$13,943
|Clean
|$9,887
|$11,626
|$13,363
|Average
|$9,052
|$10,659
|$12,205
|Rough
|$8,217
|$9,693
|$11,046
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,548
|$11,337
|$13,150
|Clean
|$9,162
|$10,885
|$12,603
|Average
|$8,388
|$9,980
|$11,511
|Rough
|$7,614
|$9,075
|$10,418