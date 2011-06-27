  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,190$14,180$16,207
Clean$11,696$13,614$15,534
Average$10,709$12,482$14,187
Rough$9,721$11,351$12,840
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,528$12,368$14,238
Clean$10,101$11,875$13,647
Average$9,248$10,888$12,463
Rough$8,395$9,900$11,280
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,128$12,958$14,825
Clean$10,677$12,441$14,209
Average$9,775$11,407$12,977
Rough$8,873$10,373$11,745
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,509$16,582$18,709
Clean$13,922$15,920$17,932
Average$12,746$14,597$16,377
Rough$11,570$13,273$14,822
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,305$12,109$13,943
Clean$9,887$11,626$13,363
Average$9,052$10,659$12,205
Rough$8,217$9,693$11,046
Estimated values
2015 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,548$11,337$13,150
Clean$9,162$10,885$12,603
Average$8,388$9,980$11,511
Rough$7,614$9,075$10,418
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford Taurus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Taurus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,162 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,885 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Taurus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Taurus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,162 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,885 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ford Taurus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Taurus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,162 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,885 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford Taurus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford Taurus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ford Taurus ranges from $7,614 to $13,150, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ford Taurus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.