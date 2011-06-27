  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,205$16,950$19,612
Clean$13,778$16,429$18,992
Average$12,924$15,386$17,753
Rough$12,070$14,344$16,513
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,254$11,323$13,327
Clean$8,976$10,974$12,906
Average$8,419$10,278$12,064
Rough$7,863$9,581$11,222
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,073$17,967$20,772
Clean$14,620$17,414$20,116
Average$13,714$16,309$18,803
Rough$12,808$15,204$17,490
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,263$12,491$14,650
Clean$9,954$12,107$14,187
Average$9,337$11,338$13,261
Rough$8,720$10,570$12,336
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,804$13,103$15,333
Clean$10,479$12,700$14,848
Average$9,830$11,894$13,879
Rough$9,180$11,088$12,910
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,682$12,855$14,962
Clean$10,361$12,460$14,489
Average$9,718$11,669$13,543
Rough$9,076$10,878$12,598
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,579$16,224$18,788
Clean$13,171$15,725$18,194
Average$12,355$14,727$17,007
Rough$11,539$13,729$15,819
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,433$13,795$16,084
Clean$11,089$13,370$15,576
Average$10,402$12,522$14,559
Rough$9,715$11,673$13,543
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,965$14,382$16,726
Clean$11,605$13,940$16,197
Average$10,886$13,055$15,140
Rough$10,167$12,170$14,083
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,382$13,777$16,097
Clean$11,040$13,353$15,589
Average$10,356$12,506$14,571
Rough$9,671$11,658$13,554
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,674$15,196$17,640
Clean$12,293$14,729$17,082
Average$11,532$13,794$15,967
Rough$10,770$12,859$14,853
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 GMC Terrain on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,974 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Terrain is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,974 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 GMC Terrain, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,976 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,974 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 GMC Terrain. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 GMC Terrain and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2015 GMC Terrain ranges from $7,863 to $13,327, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2015 GMC Terrain is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.