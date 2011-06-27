Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,205
|$16,950
|$19,612
|Clean
|$13,778
|$16,429
|$18,992
|Average
|$12,924
|$15,386
|$17,753
|Rough
|$12,070
|$14,344
|$16,513
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,254
|$11,323
|$13,327
|Clean
|$8,976
|$10,974
|$12,906
|Average
|$8,419
|$10,278
|$12,064
|Rough
|$7,863
|$9,581
|$11,222
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,073
|$17,967
|$20,772
|Clean
|$14,620
|$17,414
|$20,116
|Average
|$13,714
|$16,309
|$18,803
|Rough
|$12,808
|$15,204
|$17,490
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,263
|$12,491
|$14,650
|Clean
|$9,954
|$12,107
|$14,187
|Average
|$9,337
|$11,338
|$13,261
|Rough
|$8,720
|$10,570
|$12,336
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,804
|$13,103
|$15,333
|Clean
|$10,479
|$12,700
|$14,848
|Average
|$9,830
|$11,894
|$13,879
|Rough
|$9,180
|$11,088
|$12,910
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,682
|$12,855
|$14,962
|Clean
|$10,361
|$12,460
|$14,489
|Average
|$9,718
|$11,669
|$13,543
|Rough
|$9,076
|$10,878
|$12,598
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,579
|$16,224
|$18,788
|Clean
|$13,171
|$15,725
|$18,194
|Average
|$12,355
|$14,727
|$17,007
|Rough
|$11,539
|$13,729
|$15,819
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,433
|$13,795
|$16,084
|Clean
|$11,089
|$13,370
|$15,576
|Average
|$10,402
|$12,522
|$14,559
|Rough
|$9,715
|$11,673
|$13,543
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,965
|$14,382
|$16,726
|Clean
|$11,605
|$13,940
|$16,197
|Average
|$10,886
|$13,055
|$15,140
|Rough
|$10,167
|$12,170
|$14,083
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLT-1 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,382
|$13,777
|$16,097
|Clean
|$11,040
|$13,353
|$15,589
|Average
|$10,356
|$12,506
|$14,571
|Rough
|$9,671
|$11,658
|$13,554
Estimated values
2015 GMC Terrain SLT-2 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,674
|$15,196
|$17,640
|Clean
|$12,293
|$14,729
|$17,082
|Average
|$11,532
|$13,794
|$15,967
|Rough
|$10,770
|$12,859
|$14,853