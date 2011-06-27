Estimated values
2013 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,386
|$15,370
|$18,002
|Clean
|$11,965
|$14,846
|$17,329
|Average
|$11,124
|$13,796
|$15,984
|Rough
|$10,283
|$12,747
|$14,639
Estimated values
2013 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,550
|$12,075
|$14,292
|Clean
|$9,226
|$11,663
|$13,758
|Average
|$8,578
|$10,839
|$12,690
|Rough
|$7,929
|$10,014
|$11,622
Estimated values
2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,022
|$13,936
|$16,493
|Clean
|$10,648
|$13,460
|$15,877
|Average
|$9,899
|$12,509
|$14,645
|Rough
|$9,151
|$11,557
|$13,412
Estimated values
2013 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,177
|$16,176
|$18,827
|Clean
|$12,729
|$15,624
|$18,124
|Average
|$11,835
|$14,520
|$16,717
|Rough
|$10,940
|$13,416
|$15,310
Estimated values
2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,740
|$13,580
|$16,073
|Clean
|$10,375
|$13,117
|$15,472
|Average
|$9,646
|$12,190
|$14,271
|Rough
|$8,917
|$11,263
|$13,070
Estimated values
2013 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,445
|$10,748
|$12,767
|Clean
|$8,158
|$10,381
|$12,290
|Average
|$7,584
|$9,648
|$11,336
|Rough
|$7,011
|$8,914
|$10,382
Estimated values
2013 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,026
|$13,940
|$16,499
|Clean
|$10,651
|$13,464
|$15,883
|Average
|$9,903
|$12,513
|$14,650
|Rough
|$9,154
|$11,561
|$13,417